Tall Ferns player Mary Goulding is in a critical condition following a car crash. Photo / Tall Ferns

Tall Ferns Mary Goulding remains in Christchurch Hospital’s intensive care unit in a critical but stable condition following a crash north of the city at the weekend.

The Tall Ferns announced news of the car accident on social media on Saturday asking people to send positive thoughts.

It was confirmed today Goulding was now in a stable condition but still considered critical.

Today North Canterbury Basketball also posted a message of support.

“The NCBA community are sending lots of aroha and thoughts to Mary & her whānau at this time,” an organisation spokesperson said.

“Mary is a former NCBA Womens Prems Player, she is such an amazing person and such a positive role model to so many within the region.

“All of North Canterbury are behind you Mary, kia kaha.”

the Bendigo Spirti is among the clubs posting message of support for Mary ?Goulding.

Yesterday police confirmed they were called to a serious crash in Rangiora after two vehicles collided at the intersection of Blackett and Durham Sts about 9.05am on Saturday.

Both drivers were injured, one critically and one moderately.

The police said a scene examination has been carried out and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating.

The accident occurred in the lead-up by a Tall Ferns squad of 18, including Goulding, for the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup in Sydney in late June with a pre-tournament tour in Europe with games against Serbia, Turkey, and Poland between May 31 and June 13.

The 26-year-old has played basketball around the world, most recently for the Bendigo Spirit in the Australian WNBL.

The Victorian-based franchise has posted its thoughts about Goulding on social media, saying “Join us in sending Mary and her family love, thoughts and prayers at this time.”

Similar messages were posted by Mainland Pouakai, the Upper South Region’s Professional Women’s Basketball franchise, and the East Perth Eagles, another club Goulding has played for, and Southern Ohio.

After attending Rangiora High School, Goulding spent a year at Gillette College in Wyoming before being recruited by Fordham University.

She made her debut for the Tall Ferns in 2019 and made nine appearances for the national team.

At the 2-21 FIBA Asian Cup, she was the team’s most efficient shooter and a member of the Tall Ferns team that finished runners-up at the 2019 William Jones Cup in Taiwan.

The Tall Ferns said Goulding is a “much-loved member” of its family.

“Please join us in sending Mary and her family love, thoughts, and prayers at this time,” the team posted on Facebook at the weekend.

Goulding is one of six children to Christchurch couple Timothy and Jennifer.



