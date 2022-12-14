Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr walk from the field as play is stopped due to rain. Photo / photosport.nz

Rain has denied the White Ferns a chance to wrap up their ODI series against Bangladesh, with today’s second match abandoned in Napier.

After their 3-0 T20 series triumph was followed by another comprehensive victory in the first ODI on Sunday, the White Ferns looked on course to make it five straight wins over the tourists.

But sitting on 14-1 while chasing 156, heavy rain at McLean Park meant New Zealand missed their chance, leaving the series undecided heading into Saturday’s third game in Hamilton.

Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat after conditions had caused a delayed start, reducing the match to 44 overs a side. The tourists once more batted conservatively and succeeded in their apparent aim of seeing out their allotment, reaching 157-7.

Young spinner Fran Jonas was the best of the White Ferns’ bowlers, taking 2-30 from her nine overs, while Hannah Rowe consistently had the ball moving away from the batter and picked up 1-27 from eight.

Hayley Jensen and Jess Kerr each also snared one wicket as a below-par fielding performance was matched by Bangladesh’s running between the wickets, with Rowe and Lauren Down taking advantage of some miscommunication to complete runouts.

Rain during the innings break saw the White Ferns lose an over and have their target slightly reduced, before skipper Sophie Devine fell victim to a smart runout by Marufa Akter off her own bowling.

But in the fifth over the heavens again opened as Suzie Bates and Amelia Kerr trudged off, sending the series to a decider at Seddon Park.