Live updates of the second Twenty20 between the White Ferns and England in Nelson.





In game one the White Ferns fell to a 27-run defeat to England, and slumped to a 0-1 scoreline in the best of five Twenty20 International series in Dunedin.

After winning the toss and bowling first, the White Ferns saw England hit 160/4 in their 20 overs, led by 63 to captain Heather Knight, as part of a 91-run partnership with Maia Bouchier (43).

Suzie Bates led New Zealand’s reply with 65, but lacked the support from her teammates, with Brooke Halliday’s 27 not out the next best on offer.

Game two begins at 1pm on Friday at Nelson’s Saxton Oval.