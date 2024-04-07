The White Ferns have beaten England by seven wickets in their final ODI of a three-game series.

- Sophie Devine scored an unbeaten century, bringing up 100 and winning the match with a six as the White Ferns reached their 195 target with 11 overs to spare.

- The White Ferns dismissed England for 194. Jess Kerr and Hannah Rowe bagged three wickets each, with Amelia Kerr picking up two and Suzie Bates the other one.

- Amy Jones top scored for England with 50, with Charlie Dean adding 38.

- England were 95-6 before Jones and Dean put on a 73-run partnership to get England back on track.



