



the Herald's live updates of the series finale between the White Ferns and England, from Hamilton's Seddon Park.

After two losses in the opening two games of this series, the White Ferns are playing only for pride, and the hopes of avoiding a whitewash.

New Zealand have mixed news on the injury front: Captain Sophie Devine is back in contention after missing the end of the T20 series and first two ODIs with a quad strain. However, opener Bernadine Bezuidenhout is absent with a pulled hamstring.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury in the field in game two, and has been ruled out of the rest of the summer. Spinner Eden Carson and Central Hinds batter Mikaela Greig have also been added to the squad, and could both come into the mix for the summer’s last game.

First ball from 11am.