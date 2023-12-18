White Ferns lose to Pakistan in super over

The White Ferns celebrate winning the the ODI International series over Pakistan. Photosport

Pakistan have defended 11 runs in their super over to beat the White Ferns in the final ODI at Christchurch.

Having already secured the three-match series after winning the opening two games, the White Ferns fell four short in the super over after losing their two allocated wickets.

Needing 10 off the final three balls of the super over, Sophie Devine kept New Zealand’s hopes alive with a six but skied the penultimate delivery as Sadia Iqbal claimed her wicket and the victory with a ball spare.

Both sides finished on 251 in the regulation 50 overs as Amelia Kerr made 77 and Maddy Green posted 65 not out for New Zealand. Pakistan’s Bismah Maroof was the woman-of-the-match with 68 in the chase.

Kerr took the ball for Pakistan’s super over and Aliya Riaz did most of the damage with a four on the opening delivery and a couple of 2s to get Pakistan to 11. Kerr then donned her pads for New Zealand’s effort but was caught in the second ball for a duck.

The match was sent to a super over after Pakistan needed two off the final ball for victory, down to their last wicket, but could only manage a single.

The White Ferns next play England in March.