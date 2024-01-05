Daryl Mitchell in action for the Black Caps. Photo / photosport.nz

The fixtures and groups for this year’s men’s Twenty20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA have been revealed with the Black Caps playing all of their pool games in the Caribbean.

New Zealand have been grouped with hosts West Indies, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and debutants Uganda - in Group C — one of four five-team pools.

The Black Caps open the tournament on June 1 against Afghanistan in Guyana with their remaining pool games in Trinidad and Tobago. The top two teams in each group advance to the Super Eights stage and with the Black Caps pitted against West Indies in their second match it’s likely their fate will be decided with two games remaining.





Fierce rivals India and Pakistan are Group A and will meet in a marquee match in New York.

England and Australia, the other top rivalry in world cricket, were also pitted together in Group B.

India and Pakistan, who will meet June 9 in a purpose-built 34,000-seat stadium in Nassau County. The U.S. team is also in Group A and will open the tournament with a match against Canada in Grand Prairie outside Dallas.

England will begin their title defense against Scotland in Barbados on June 4 and play Australia at the same location on June 8.

Twenty20 World Cup 2024 groups

Group A: India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, United States

Group B: England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C: New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D: South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal