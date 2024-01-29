Shamar Joseph (left) celebrates with teammates after taking one of his seven second-innings wickets. Photo / AP Photos

West Indies’ new superstar Shamar Joseph has vowed to commit to Test cricket and spurn the riches of T20 after bowling his side to a stunning eight-run win over Australia at the Gabba.

Despite having the big toe on his right foot crushed by a Mitchell Starc yorker on the third evening, the 24-year-old bowled 11.5 overs unchanged to take 7-68 on Sunday to ensure a 1-1 series draw and win the player-of-the-match and series awards.

Asked how he would respond when cashed-up T20 franchises come knocking, Joseph was emphatic.

“I will always be here to play Test cricket for the West Indies,” Joseph said after limping into the press conference.

It’s no small vow for a man who began his professional career less than a year ago and grew up in the small village of Baracara in Guyana, 225km by boat from the nearest town that only got internet in 2018.

“I am not afraid to say this ... there will be times when T20 might come around and Test cricket will be there,” Joseph said.

“But I will always be available to play for the West Indies no matter how much money comes towards me.”

His match-winning spell on the fourth day had Brian Lara hailing him as “a champion” and Carl Hooper crying in the ABC commentary box.

Lara attended Joseph’s post-match presser, filmed it on his phone with a grin from ear to ear, then ordered the team more champagne.

“Shamar Joseph has lit up West Indies cricket. It is a great feeling to be a West Indian,” Lara said.

Former Test quick Ian Bishop went a step further, labelling it among the greatest debuts in Test cricket.

“A real dream come true for ‘Joseph the Deliverer for the West Indies’,” he said on Channel 7.

“This is just the beginning of a storied career, but it’s hard to find any in the history of the game, perhaps, to top this.

“Not many people will be sleeping right now in the Caribbean, I tell you that.”

Joseph did not think he would even bowl on Sunday after a sleepless night and was forced to wait in the change room in his shoes, baggy maroon and boxers after leaving his whites at the hotel.

“Last night I was in bed in terrible pain. I didn’t get to sleep until 4am. At 11.30am the doctor (Denis Byam) came and said, ‘I need you at the ground’,” Joseph said.

“I got to the ground and he gave me some tablet. I don’t know what it was but it worked for me. This is my second Test match and I feel like I have played 100.

“Even if he (captain Kraigg Brathwaite) wanted me to come off, I was not coming off. I just wanted to make him proud.

“It was amazing to do it in front of Ian Bishop, Carl Hooper and Brian Lara.”

Carl Hooper is crying, King Brian Lara is crying on this famous win by West Indies against Australia in Australia in almost three decades.



Test cricket brings out emotions and drama which no other format can.



pic.twitter.com/72WJN6UybB — Nabeel Hashmi (@iNabeelHashmi) January 28, 2024

That Joseph was on the field at all spoke volumes for his commitment and courage after he had limped from the ground on the third evening retired hurt.

He was cleared of a fracture and did not take the field initially on the fourth morning, despite warming up with the West Indies squad before play.

His entry to the bowling crease changed the match, after taking five wickets on debut in Adelaide to announce himself as one of West Indies’ brightest hopes in Test cricket.

After bowling 10 overs straight before tea and taking six wickets, Joseph came back out after the break and delivered the knockout punch by bowling Josh Hazlewood with a rip snorter.

“Twelve months ago his dream was to play first-class cricket, 12 months later he has led the West Indies to their most remarkable Test match victory,” Bishop said.

“Test match cricket is alive and well.”