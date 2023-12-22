Rachin Ravindra has featured in the ODI series against Bangladesh. Photo / Photosport

Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson have been withdrawn from the Black Caps’ T20 squad to face Bangladesh after Christmas.

The white-ball captain and fast bowler will be replaced by Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy, respectively.

The decision to withdraw the pair follows further medical advice and consideration of the team’s upcoming schedule, with a focus on this summer’s test series against South Africa and Australia.

Williamson will undergo a period of knee rehabilitation and strengthening, having earlier this year ruptured his ACL before returning to action at the World Cup in India.

Jamieson’s hamstring injury will be best served by a period of targeted rehabilitation leading into February’s test series against South Africa. He will therefore also miss the T20 series against Pakistan in January.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead said the withdrawals were grounded in fresh medical advice.

“We want both Kane and Kyle to be in the best possible place leading into the next block of test cricket against South Africa and Australia,” he said. “Based on discussions with the medical staff and the players it was decided a period of rehabilitation and conditioning was the best option for both of them.”

Stead said Ravindra, with 18 T20I appearances, and Duffy, with 10, provided strong additions to the squad mix for Bangladesh.

“Jacob is an experienced T20 cricketer and always brings a lot when he is part of the Black Caps environment. He’s worked very hard on his white-ball skills in recent seasons.

“Rachin adds to any environment he’s a part of and has a great desire to learn and develop his game - across all three formats.”

Mitchell Santner will be captain for the series in Williamson’s absence. Santner has led the team 14 times previously across the two shorter formats.

The T20 squad will assemble in Napier on Boxing Day.

Revised Black Caps T20 squad to play Bangladesh:

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

