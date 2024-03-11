The Black Caps battle hard on day four of their test against Australia. Video / TVNZ

The day began with rain and became gloomier once the sun — and the Australian batters — emerged.

Grey skies greeted the Black Caps on a day they hoped would end in history at Hagley Oval, 202 runs to defend, six wickets required and a ninth test win over Australia well within their sights.

Four hours later, the second test ended like so many before them, Australian arms raised and a three-wicket win secured.

Where did it all go wrong? A second-over drop from Rachin Ravindra certainly didn’t help, allowing Mitch Marsh to add 52 extra runs. Nor a subsequent series-high 140-run stand for the sixth wicket between Marsh and player of the match Alex Carey (98no).

The match slipping away, debutant Ben Sears delivered a two-ball electric jolt to remove Marsh and Mitchell Starc, enlivening what had become an increasingly despondent crowd.

But Australia are world champions for a reason, strengthening their stranglehold on this rivalry with a 2-0 series sweep, spoiling the 100th test of Tim Southee and Kane Williamson.

That pair know well how this result feels, but Southee must have allowed himself hope when, after an hour delay, Travis Head carved his third ball of the day straight to Will Young.

Ravindra had spilled Marsh from the previous ball but there would be no repeat. On the banks, jackets had been removed and voices became raised, hinting at a golden afternoon.

Five more to get and Marsh seemed a walking wicket. He sent an outside edge past third slip to the fence, had his bat beaten, blazed wide of the field, and watched in horror as an inside edge rebounded off his pad to trickle barely past the stumps.

But, perhaps buoyed by his charmed existence, both he and Carey played a few nice shots to creep gradually closer to the target.

Just before the drinks break, Matt Henry thought he had Carey. Such was his confidence, instead of arms extended in appeal the bowler’s elbows were cocked in a celebratory fist pump.

But Henry was a little more apprehensive once Carey reviewed and replays clarified how much the ball had swung, enough to be barely missing leg stump. The wicketkeeper escaped and began forging a great knock.

Collective nerves ticked up a notch with the second review of the day, this time requested by New Zealand as Carey waved at a short ball from Scott Kuggeleijn. All eyes turned to the big screen. No spike.

Alex Carey and Mitch Marsh nearly landed a knockout punch. Photo / Photosport

Consecutive boundaries before lunch both owed a bit to fortune — one coming off Marsh’s body, the other the toe of Carey’s bat — and suggested this might be Australia’s day. A third blazed through the covers by Carey brought the deficit near 100 and reinforced that feeling.

The wicketkeeper soon had his 50 from 61 balls, banishing a recent lean run, and the Black Caps needed a break. But not before Glenn Phillips finally rolled over his golden arm for the first time and, as is his wont, immediately forged a chance, seeing his review declined by the revelation of the tiniest slither of bat before ball struck pad.

Australia’s target reduced to double figures upon resumption, desperation seeped into the crowd. Bump balls brought ripples of excitement, swings and misses sparked yelps.

Southee was loose, Marsh leaned back and collected easy runs — 10 from the 48th over. With the new ball out of sight, Australia were heading in the same direction.

Last summer at the Basin Reserve, however, England were 57 runs from of a similar-sized target when their sixth wicket fell. Sears reappeared today when 59 were required and immediately beat the bat of Marsh. Much better was to come.

Ben Sears pulled the Black Caps back into the match. Photo / Photosport

The debutant’s next delivery crashed into the batter’s pads and the crowd leapt to their feet as Marais Erasmus’ finger ascended. Marsh asked for a review and replays left the decision in the hands of the South African, standing in his final test.

Only killjoy journalists remained seated as Sears summarily returned Mitchell Starc to the pavilion, turning one straight to Young and recording a golden duck.

Pat Cummins pushed at the hat-trick ball and was rewarded with four as it dropped short and squirmed past the corden. Australia were, atypically, under pressure.

But they had the right men in the middle. Only half-chances came as hope dissipated: one slash from Carey flew agonisingly beyond the fingertips of a full-strength Phillips; the wicketkeeper’s edge of Henry raced over the rope.

Fans first started trickling towards the exit when Cummins’ drive down the ground brought up the 50-run stand. Carey’s pulled four saw more bags packed.

The touring skipper soon ended the series — and ended unbeaten on 32 — taking a clean sweep back across the Tasman. Again.