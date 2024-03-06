Black Caps batsman Kane Williamson has refuted any suggestions of a forced exit for Neil Wagner, emphasising the veteran bowler’s remarkable career and contributions to the team.

It comes after Black Caps great Ross Taylor suggested that Wagner’s retirement from the international scene was “forced” on him.

Wagner, 37, announced his retirement on the eve of the first test in Wellington, after being told he was being released from the squad.

In 64 tests, Wagner took 260 wickets at an average of 27.57 with a strike rate of 52.7. Only Sir Richard Hadlee has a better strike rate in tests among New Zealanders who have taken more than 100 wickets.

Speaking at a press conference, Williamson, who alongside captain Tim Southee will play his 100th test match, said he had not seen Taylor’s comments but added: “I don’t think anybody is forced to retire.

“I think last week, [Wagner] had a fantastic week reflecting on what was an incredible career, and we had some amazing moments in the dressing room and, you know, it didn’t all go perfectly obviously, an on-field performance would have helped.

Tim Southee and Kane Williamson are set to play their 100th test match together on Friday. Photo / Photosport

“But it was so much more than that and he’s just done such incredible things for this team and we’ve seen the skill that he has and the numbers that everybody sees. But, you know, the heart and soul and effort that he’s brought to the side and largely led through that for so long.

“It’s been incredible and it was quite a special week for that reason. I think he had a really amazing time.”

Responding to Taylor’s claim of Wagner being overlooked for the Australia series, Williamson stated: “I’m not involved in those discussions, but from what I gather, he’s now retired.”

Australia claimed the first test after wrapping up New Zealand’s innings with ease at the Basin Reserve.

The Black Caps began day four on 111-3, trailing by 258 in their bid for an improbable victory, and they were dismissed for 196 as Australia won by 172 runs.

The 369-run target represented a record chase for the hosts and their slim hopes were all but extinguished in the seventh over of the morning.

Having resumed on 56 not out, Rachin Ravindra got himself out cutting Nathan Lyon, and three balls later an inside edge saw Tom Blundell depart for a duck.

Lyon’s next over essentially sealed the result, trapping first-innings top-scorer Glenn Phillips deep in his crease for 1. That completed the offspinner’s 24th five-wicket bag and confirmed the Black Caps had for the second test in a row erred in opting for four seamers over a frontline spinner.

Williamson and Southee are set to become the fifth and sixth Black Caps to play 100 test matches as the second and final test starts at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, following in the footsteps of Stephen Fleming, Daniel Vettori, Brendon McCullum and Ross Taylor.