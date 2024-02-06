Kane Williamson in action against South Africa at Bay Oval. Photo / Photosport

When a 20-year-old Kane Williamson walked out to begin his test career on day three at Ahmedabad in 2010, the Black Caps record at the time was 17 test centuries held by the great Martin Crowe.

A day later Williamson was on his way, 16 shy of that mark after scoring 131 on debut. It’s very much on the cards that he could finish his career having doubled that mark by Crowe when he retires from tests, having reached century number 31 yesterday in Mt Maunganui.

Is 40 now realistic? That would put him fourth all-time. That seems some way away but considering Williamson had 21 tons just over three years ago it might not be too far-fetched.

In his last 10 tests, Williamson has reached 100 on seven occasions - with six coming in six tests. It wasn’t that long ago that for a New Zealand player six or seven tons was pretty impressive over a career (see Turner, Jones and Howarth).

Not to mention he suffered a devastating knee injury last year in between this current run which ruled him out of cricket for six months.

In the past few months, Williamson has passed Don Bradman, Virat Kohli, Matthew Hayden, Joe Root and Shivnarine Chanderpaul to move to 13th on the all-time list. Serious greats of the game. He’s edging closer to a serious discussion of whether he overtakes Sir Richard Hadlee as New Zealand’s GOAT.

Maybe a closer debate if Williamson gets to 36 centuries, matching Hadlee’s 36 five-wicket bags, which would put him fifth all-time.

But if you factor in Williamson’s ODI, T20 and captaincy record he could be already there.

The last 10 times he’s reached 50, Williamson has gone on to reach 100 with the one exception being the World Test Championship final when he finished on 52 not out in a winning chase.

And why wouldn’t you expect much of the same next week against a tiring South African bowling attack when the second test begins at Seddon Park. Williamson has scored his most centuries (5) in Hamilton where he averages 88.42. His last outing there in 2020 just happens to be his highest test score - 251.

Then it’s Australia visiting for two tests. The one team in the current World Test Championship he has yet to score a century against on home soil.

Kane Williamson’s list of test centuries

1) 131 vs India, Ahmedabad, Nov 2010

2) 102* vs South Africa, Wellington, Mar 2012

3) 135 vs Sri Lanka, Colombo, Nov 2012

4) 114 vs Bangladesh, Chattogram Oct 2013

5) 113 vs India, Auckland, Feb 2014

6) 113 vs West Indies, Kingston, Jun 2014

7) 161* vs West Indies, Bridgetown, Jun 2014

8) 192 vs Pakistan, Pakistan, Sharjah, Nov 2014

9) 242* vs Sri Lanka, Wellington, Jan 2015

10) 132 vs England, Lords, May 2015

11) 140 vs Australia, Brisbane, Nov 2015

12) 166 vs Australia, Perth, Nov 2015

13) 108* vs Sri Lanka, Hamilton, Dec 2015

14) 113 vs Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, Aug 2016

15) 104* vs Bangladesh, Wellington, Jan 2017

16) 130 vs South Africa, Dunedin, Mar 2017

17) 176 vs South Africa, Hamilton, Mar 2017

18) 102 vs England, Eden Park, Mar 2018

19) 139 vs Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, Dec 2018

20) 200* vs Bangladesh, Hamilton, Feb 2019

21) 104* vs England, Hamilton, Nov 2019

22) 251 vs West Indies, Hamilton, Dec 2020

23) 129 vs Pakistan, Mount Maunganui, Dec 2020

24) 238 vs Pakistan, Christchurch, Jan 2021

25) 200* vs Pakistan, Karachi, Dec 2022

26) 132 vs England, Wellington, Feb 2023,

27) 121* vs Sri Lanka, Christchurch, Mar 2023

28) 215 vs Sri Lanka, Wellington, Mar 2023

29) 104 vs Bangladesh, Sylhet, Nov 2023

30) 118 vs South Africa, Mount Maunganui, Feb 2024

31) 109 vs South Africa, Mount Maunganui, Feb 2024

Most test centuries for New Zealand

Kane Williamson 31

Ross Taylor 19

Martin Crowe 17

Tom Latham 13

John Wright 12

Brendon McCullum 12

Nathan Astle 11

Henry Nicholls 9

Stephen Fleming 9

Most test centuries

Sachin Tendulkar 51

Jacques Kallis 45

Ricky Ponting 41

Kumar Sangakkara 38

Rahul Dravid 36

Younis Khan 34

Sunil Gavaskar 34

Brian Lara 34

Mahela Jayawardene 34

Alastair Cook 33

Steve Smith 32

Steve Waugh 32

Kane Williamson 31









