Hawke's Bay Cricket visiting more than 30 schools to boost numbers of young players

HBCA's community cricket development manager Dave Castle. Photo / File

HBCA's community cricket development manager Dave Castle is eyeing a half century, but he won't be holding a bat in his hand.

Starting next month, Castle's winter planning around boosting youth playing numbers in the region will lead to more than 50 days of school visits, before the cricket season commences.

HBCA's target is more than 5000 "engagements" with communities and children.

Castle is passionate about their plans.

"We have successful formats of play, but want to really grow our game here in Hawke's Bay, starting with more kids joining us."

The initial target will be Years 1-4 at primary schools, before moving into the intermediate and secondary space.

HBCA has a list of 30-plus schools they are targeting to visit twice, with each child in Years 1-4 taking part in 30-minute sessions of skills and fun.

There will also be community and school festival days and tournaments, following New Zealand Cricket's plan for engagement in communities.

There are also girls-only sessions planned via the "Yeah! GIRLS" programme.

"Yeah! GIRLS is New Zealand Cricket's programme for girls to join cricket in their own space.

"We believe that currently, girls play the 'boys' game of cricket, joining teams made up mostly of boys.

"We want to create a 'girls' game of cricket, where they can have their own pathway.

"With the fantastic developments in the women's game over recent years we want to do as much as we can to support more females playing cricket.

Castle says Yeah! GIRLS is the perfect vehicle to drive that.

"We need more young people joining cricket.

"We want to give kids the skills to have more success in the game to keep kids in our game for longer."