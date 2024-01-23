Glenn Maxwell of the Melbourne Stars walks from the ground after being dismissed during a BBL match. Photo / Getty

Glenn Maxwell of the Melbourne Stars walks from the ground after being dismissed during a BBL match. Photo / Getty

Glenn Maxwell is set to avoid sanction from Cricket Australia’s integrity unit, with the allrounder embarrassed but back at training after being hospitalised following a night out in Adelaide.

Maxwell will on Wednesday be named in Australia’s Twenty20 squad to face West Indies after being “managed” out of the three-match ODI series that precedes it.

Australian team staff are still looking into Maxwell’s hospitalisation, but at this stage, there is no plan for the integrity unit to become involved.

Instead, high-performance staff are concerned over any potential of a concussion to determine if protocols must be entered into, along with how the night has impacted Maxwell’s fitness and his mental well-being.

AAP has been told Maxwell played a round of golf through the heat of Friday, before attending the gig where he was drinking.

He passed out when in the green room after the show and he was taken to the emergency room of a hospital via ambulance and was later released without being admitted.

Maxwell informed chief selector George Bailey of the situation on Monday, and his manager Ben Tippett spoke with high-performance boss Ben Oliver on Tuesday.

“He’s okay. I think a little bit embarrassed but that is fine,” Tippett told AAP.

“Maxi has spoken to George Bailey yesterday. We’ve spoken to them, they’ve spoken to us and it’s done.

“It’s more like ‘you were in hospital and are you okay’?

“He’s back in training yesterday. He had time off for about a week after the BBL and he is back into training doing some specific stuff on his leg which he needs to do.”

CA also remain adamant the decision to rest Maxwell from the ODIs was made after the BBL, thus freeing him to travel to Adelaide to play in the golf event.

There remain some concerns over Maxwell’s fitness following his broken leg last summer, with rods still in the 35-year-old’s leg.

Questions will no doubt be asked by team staff why Maxwell was out drinking when he should be managing the injury.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said Maxwell “potentially” had to look at his habits and actions.

But he said overall the behaviour of the team was impressive since a player-led approach had been installed.

“In terms of performance on the field you can’t ask much more from how we have performed but also how we have gone about it,” Cummins said.

“The team has shown incredible discipline and I think we have made a lot of people proud with the way we have gone about it.

“We are all adults and part of being adults is that you make your own decisions.

“In terms of this incident (Maxwell) wasn’t on tour with Australia.

“He was over there for a private event so it was a little bit different but absolutely, any decision you make you have to own it and be comfortable with it.”