Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Cricket
Updated

David Warner: Why Kiwi fans need to stop hating retiring Australian cricket star

Winston Aldworth
By
4 mins to read
Australia's David Warner gestures as he walks off for the final time at a Boxing Day test. Photo / AP

Australia's David Warner gestures as he walks off for the final time at a Boxing Day test. Photo / AP

OPINION:

On the long honours board of unloved Australian cricketers, the name David Warner gleams bright. And the lippy, pugnacious opener has become a particular irritant for Kiwi fans.

But as he dons his beloved

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Cricket