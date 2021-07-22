Cricket World Test Championship mace stopping at Whanganui's new indoor facility

Ross Taylor (holding trophy) will be accompanying the mace to Whanganui next week. Photo / Getty

Ross Taylor (holding trophy) will be accompanying the mace to Whanganui next week. Photo / Getty

The cricket World Test Championship mace will be in Whanganui next week and three Black Caps are coming along too.

Members of the public will have the chance to view the mace at Wanganui Cricket's new indoor facility in Springvale Stadium on Thursday.

The catch? As it's an unofficial stop on the mace's nationwide tour, members of the public will only have half an hour to catch a glimpse of it.

Black Caps Ross Taylor, Will Young and Doug Bracewell will also be making the trip, along with Black Caps manager Mike Sandle.

Wanganui Cricket chairman Mark Lithgow said it was "a special occasion for sports fans".

"It doesn't get any bigger than this for cricket fans in particular," Lithgow said.

"A few people pulled together to get the mace here, and it obviously helps that it's basically travelling straight past Springvale Stadium on its way to Palmerston North."

For locals, it could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, Lithgow said.

"This is a very hard trophy to win, and it looks pretty impressive as well.

"It's New Zealand's biggest cricketing achievement to date."

Lithgow said Whanganui hosting the mace would have a lasting impact on those youngsters who were able to attend.

"Cricket's profile is reasonably high nationally and internationally, so if we can keep getting young kids into it that would be fantastic.

"The mace and the players are due at 12.15pm. I'd encourage people to get down to Springvale Stadium a little bit earlier in case things really take off.

"It should slot in with school lunchtimes, so hopefully the likes of High School and Collegiate can send people across as well."

• The World Test Championship mace arrives at Springvale Stadium at 12.15pm on Thursday, July 29. Fans will have access to the players and the trophy from 12.30pm to 1pm. Posters will be available for kids to collect signatures.