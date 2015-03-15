The West Indies take on the UAE in the Cricket World Cup in Napier today. Photo / Getty Images

The West Indies beat the United Arab Emirates by six wickets today to stake their claim for a place in the Cricket World Cup quarterfinals.

Needing to win emphatically to press for a top-four place in Pool B, and with a tropical cyclone looming, the West Indies let slip a strong beginning by allowing the UAE to escape from 26-5 to reach 175.

That complicated the task of boosting their run rate but they redeemed themselves with the bat, reaching their victory target in 30.3 overs.

That ensured Tropical Cylcone Pam, bearing down on New Zealand after causing devastation in the Pacific, didn't decide their World Cup fate. They could have missed the quarterfinals if Pam's wind and rain had washed out Sunday's match.

