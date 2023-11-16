Daryl Mitchell celebrates his century against India. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps will enter a typical period of transition after another Cricket World Cup ended without the desired prize.

But when they begin preparations for the next tournament in southern Africa, they will count on Daryl Mitchell continuing his atypical career path.

The 32-year-old couldn’t quite keep his team within sight of their 398-run target in Thursday’s semifinal loss to India, hitting a new high score of 134 but falling in the 46th over before New Zealand were dismissed for 327.

That knock saw Mitchell finish the tournament with 552 runs at an average of 69, trailing only Rachin Ravindra (578) in the first category and Kane Williamson (85.3 in five fewer innings) in the second.

Such an impact could be considered surprising for a player who waited until two months shy of his 30th birthday for an ODI debut. But considering what he’s achieved in the two years since, it should have been expected.

Mitchell now boasts the highest average among all New Zealand batters with at least 20 ODI innings, his mark of 52.6 in 35 innings edging Williamson (48.6 in 157). His strike rate of 98.1, meanwhile, is the best of any batter in the top 25 for average.

Given Mitchell has also flourished in the longest form — he and Williamson are again No 1 and 2 in test average for New Zealand — he has quickly become one of the Black Caps’ most indispensable players.

Which means it will be pleasing for the long-term planners to hear he will extend his international career as long as possible, intent to reap the rewards of a decade sowing in domestic cricket.

“I debuted a little bit later in my career, so for me now it’s about trying to make the most of playing for New Zealand for as long as I can,” Mitchell said.

“It means a hell of a lot to play for my country. I look at it as a blessing to have played domestic cricket for a period of time and learned my game, so when I came to international cricket I could do what I do and back my skills.

“I think that’s from learning in years of domestic cricket. I just love wearing the fern and getting stuck in for our country.”

That graft was necessary when Mitchell headed to the crease in the semifinal with the Black Caps on 39-2, having made a stuttering start to their mammoth chase. In the next three hours, the No 4 swatted nine fours and seven sixes in a 119-ball stay, joining with Williamson in a 181-run partnership that was the best of the match.

Daryl Mitchell and Kane WIlliamson shared a terrific partnership against India. Photo / Photosport

“He’s a phenomenal player and the ultimate competitor,” Williamson said. “He goes out there and loves the occasion. He’s been outstanding for us throughout this whole tournament.

“To go out and do what he did to give us a chance was a fine effort from a world-class player.”

Mitchell employed that same adjective to describe an Indian attack that led the way all tournament and, eventually, reined in the Black Caps’ chase. He was alone in reaching three figures against the hosts and favourites — doing so twice — and will count those innings among his career highlights.

“It’s always pleasing to contribute to the team,” he said. “To do it against India is special — they’re a world-class team and those are the moments of your career that you really get up for. That’s just the game we play — you have good days and bad days, and today was a good day.”

The Black Caps will be hoping for — and, with some justification, expecting — many more to come.