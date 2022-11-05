Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Twenty20 World Cup Black Caps captain Kane Williamson hits top gear at right time

Kris Shannon
By
3 mins to read
Kane Williamson batted New Zealand into yet another World Cup semifinal. Photo / Getty

Kane Williamson batted New Zealand into yet another World Cup semifinal. Photo / Getty

There was no magic bullet for Kane Williamson but that didn’t stop him from firing the Black Caps into yet another World Cup semifinal.

The New Zealand captain put behind him a patchy tournament with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport