Cricket: Bay of Plenty Cup round two includes big showdown

There's a showdown at the Tauranga Domain on Saturday. Photo / File

The big Bay of Plenty Cup round two showdown will take place at the Tauranga Domain on Saturday as Element IMF Cadets host Eves Realty Greerton.

Both sides have won multiple Bay of Plenty club cricket silverware since the dawn of the new millennium, and the two weekend contestants will be eager to continue their winning start to the season.

Last weekend, Cadets' New Zealand Under-19 representative Fergus Lellman was in sublime touch with the bat belting 93 runs, which included five big blows over the boundary ropes. Another Cadets batsman to make a statement with his willow weapon, was newly minted skipper Andrew Mascall who finished with a half century to his name.

Greerton also have plenty of firepower in their ranks. Taylor Bettlelheim top scored with 57 runs against Generation Homes Lake Taupō last week and also took four wickets for good measure. Nick Hendrie, who travels from Poverty Bay each weekend, is a batsman of rare ability becoming the first to post a century in each of the three Baywide competitions last season.

Flying Mullet Te Puke make their Bay of Plenty Cup entrance, after sitting out the bye last weekend, when they square off with Bayleys Central Indians at the Te Puke Domain.

Stephen Crossan will again lead his Te Puke troops in what remains an unchanged lineup from 12 months ago.

Central Indians made a good start to their Bay of Plenty Cup campaign with a seven wicket win against Pāpāmoa. Former Northern Districts batsman Bharat Popli made an excellent start in his new role with the Rotorua team top scoring with a crisp 59 runs.

Baywide champion of champions Bond & Co Mount Maunganui will hit the road to square off with Lake Taupō CC at Owen Delany Park.

The Mount side harbour ambitions to become the first side to take out all three Baywide competitions in one season, with victory in Taupō a small step on their season agenda.

The Taupō representatives have made solid progress since their Baywide entrance three years ago. Led by skipper Habib Malik they will be looking to cause a big upset on their home track.

The two latest Baywide entrants, Craigs Investment Partners Geyser and Pāpāmoa, will have plenty to play for at Smallbone Park in the Geyser City.

The winner of the contest will bank their first Bay of Plenty Cup points and more importantly give their side a real confidence boost for their upcoming Baywide assignments.

Bay of Plenty Cup Draw – October 31

Lake Taupō v Mount Maunganui, Owen Delany Park; Cadets v Greerton, Tauranga Domain; Geyser v Pāpāmoa, Smallbone Park; Te Puke v Central Indians, Te Puke Domain; Tauranga Boys' College - the bye.

Points Table:

Central Indians 8, Cadets 8, Mount Maunganui 8, Greerton 8, Pāpāmoa 1, Geyser 1, Tauranga Boys' College 1, Lake Taupō 1.