Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket

Colin Munro’s cricket journey has taken him far and wide - and away from the Black Caps

Chris Rattue
By
11 mins to read
Colin Munro has lost count of the number of teams he's played for. Photo / Getty Images

Colin Munro has lost count of the number of teams he's played for. Photo / Getty Images

Colin Munro is back in the hunt for a place in New Zealand’s T20 World Cup cricket squad, at the age of 37.

It is over a decade since the Aucklander of South

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Cricket