Canterbury Country cricket wrap: Big win for Cheviot over Weedons secures semi-final spot

Cheviot are through to the semi-finals of the CRV Ambreed Country Premier One Day competition. Photo / Supplied

Cheviot are through to the semi-finals of the CRV Ambreed Country Premier One Day competition. Photo / Supplied

An unbeaten century by Harrison Darling gave Cheviot an inspired must-win victory over Weedons at the weekend to secure their spot in country cricket's semifinals.

This weekend's semifinals are now locked in for the 45-over CRV Ambreed Country Premier One Day competition, with Darfield hosting Cheviot, and Leeston-Southbridge taking on Sefton at Leeston Park.

In the plate section, Ohoka will play Lincoln at Mandeville and Oxford-Rangiora will host Weedons at Pearson Park.

At Weedons Domain on Saturday, the home side elected to make first use of the conditions, with Canterbury rep Blake Coburn getting them off to a flying start, smashing 32 runs off 27 balls.

Weedons got handy contributions throughout their batting order, led by top-scorer James Watson (56 off 75), and headed into the change of innings confident they could defend 224.

And when they had Cheviot reeling at 47/3, they felt they had the game under control.

But enter Darling. The Magpies' batsman has had a breakout season and teaming up with Angus Sidey (55 off 65), ruthlessly put the game beyond reach.

He raised his bat for an unbeaten 100 and led his team off for a fine six-wicket win, securing their spot in the semis.

At Sefton Park, the Sefton Seals made short work of visiting Lincoln, knocking off an easy seven-wicket win.

Right-arm paceman Micah Campbell knocked the top off Lincoln's batting, snaring four wickets, before Canterbury first-class seamer Fraser Sheat mopped up the tail.

Chasing just 114 runs to win, recruit of the season Amandep Arora smacked another brilliant half-century, ending up with 63 off just 34 balls.

Oxford-Rangiora were decimated by Covid-19 and were forced to default against Leeston-Southbridge on Saturday.

But it was ever worse news for Southbrook, however, with the 2011/12 champions having struggled for numbers for the past few seasons and pulling out of this year's competition.

They defaulted their match against Ohoka and the stalwart club now faces a real struggle to survive in Canterbury Country's top flight of club cricket season.

Darfield had the bye.

Short scorecards:

Weedons 224/10 (J Watson 56, C Robson 35, S Clarke 35, B Coburn 32; C Cameron 2/27, T Fitzpatrick 2/33, W Anderson 2/44, W Smith 2/46)

Lost to Cheviot 226/4 (H Darling 100no, A Sidey 55; C Robson 2/39).



Lincoln 113/10 (J Eggleston 27, B Moore 24; M Campbell 4/33, F Sheat 2/13, J Jones 2/31)

Lost to Sefton 116/3 (A Arora 63, L Taylor 23; B Moore 2/31).