All the action as the Black Caps face South Africa, for the second time, in the Zimbabwe Twenty20 Tri-series

Black Caps outclass Zimbabwe to remain perfect in T20 Tri-series

The Black Caps are two from two in the Rob Walter era and have added Zimbabwe to the list of their new coach’s scalps.

Two days on from a 21-run victory over South Africa in Harare, New Zealand managed a comprehensive eight-wicket win over their hosts, remaining unbeaten in the Twenty20 Tri-series and consolidating their place as leaders after each team’s first two matches.

Back to as close to full strength as possible, given the return of Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra and Michael Bracewell from American Major League Cricket, the Black Caps’ senior players stood tall to make short work of their hosts.

Having played second fiddle in the Black Caps’ opener, Matt Henry was the leader of the Kiwi attack, claiming 3-26 with the ball in restricting Zimbabwe to a run-a-ball 120-7.

Then, as the squad’s senior batter, an unbeaten 59 from 40 balls to Devon Conway at the top of the order guided New Zealand home with 37 balls to spare.

Conway’s innings was not only timely, given his lack of form at the end of the New Zealand summer, but needed after the 34-year-old was initially overlooked for the squad and only included when Finn Allen was ruled out through injury.

The only blemish on the Black Caps’ day came with the news Glenn Phillips was ruled out by a groin injury and replaced in the squad by Tim Robinson – man of the match in the opening victory over the Proteas.

Already top of the table, victory puts New Zealand further ahead with four points from two matches, above South Africa (two points) and Zimbabwe (zero).

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, it took the Black Caps until the final over of the power play to strike with the ball as Henry bounced out Brian Bennett (21) to give Bevon Jacobs his maiden international catch running in from square leg.

At 39-1 at the end of the first six overs, captain Mitchell Santner turned to his spinners to put the brakes on Zimbabwe’s innings, even as he dropped Wesley Madhevere on 27 off his own bowling.

Fresh from his arrival from America, Ravindra (1-10) accounted for Clive Madande (8), stumped by Tim Seifert, as the hosts crawled to 61-2 at the innings’ halfway point.

Madvehere wasn’t able to make the most of the life he was afforded and lost his leg stump to Milne for 36 at 71-3, before Ryan Burl came and went for 12 when he was snared by Bracewell (1-15).

In need of a big finish, Zimbabwe lost captain Sikandar Raza (12), caught at cover by Chapman off Santner, and Tashinga Musekiwa was caught by Duffy in the deep off Henry before the 100 was raised off the 103rd ball of the innings, six down.

Zimbabwe at the very least made sure New Zealand needed to chase more than a run-a-ball, even as Tony Munyonga gave Henry a third wicket by finding Chapman at deep square leg, and closed their innings at 120-7.

In reply, Conway was given a life when he was dropped on one by Blessing Muzarabani at short third man, who in turn removed Seifert for three at the other end with his first ball, to have the Black Caps 5-1 in the second over.

Such a small target afforded New Zealand’s batters the chance to start slowly and they crawled to 19-1 until Ravindra hammered three boundaries in three balls off Trevor Gwandu and cleared the cover boundary for the innings’ first six in the next over off Muzarabani.

At 43-1 after the power play, Conway continued to ride his luck with a number of chances through top-edged pull shots. Ravindra, meanwhile, wasn’t as lucky and was well caught by Muzarabani for 30 when he ramped straight to third man off Tinotenda Maposa, having added 59 runs for the second wicket.

After scratching his way to 34 from 29 balls, Conway broke the shackles in the 11th over, sending Richard Ngarava over deep midwicket for his first six and Raza over long-on for his second, as the required run-rate plummeted down to less than four an over.

A punch out to cover took Conway to 50 in 34 balls and New Zealand to 100 in the 13th over.

At the other end, Daryl Mitchell made sure to enjoy himself with the target in sight and even reverse ramped Gwandu for six over the keeper’s head to move the target into single figures.

Fittingly, it was Conway who had the final say, and pulled Gwandu to the deep square leg boundary, completing the run-chase and completing victory at a canter.

The Black Caps continue their Tri-series campaign on Tuesday when they face South Africa for the second time at the same venue.

Zimbabwe 120-7 (Madhevere 36; Henry 3-26)

New Zealand 122-2 (Conway 59 not out; Maposa 1-17)

New Zealand win by eight wickets