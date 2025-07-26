All the action as the Black Caps meet South Africa in the final of the Twenty20 Tri-series

Seifert and Sodhi shine as Black Caps thrash Zimbabwe

Tim Seifert hit a second successive half-century and Ish Sodhi took four wickets as New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 60 runs in their T20 tri-series match in Harare today.

New Zealand won all four matches in the round robin phase of the tournament. They will play South Africa in the final at the same venue on Saturday.

Seifert hit 75 in a New Zealand total of 190 for six - the highest of the tournament – and Sodhi took a career-best four for 12 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 130.

Seifert and Rachin Ravindra (63) put on 108 for the second wicket to set up New Zealand for the highest total in the six round robin matches.

Zimbabwe scored 21 off the first two overs in reply before leg-spinner Sodhi came on to bowl in the third over. He struck with his second ball and took three wickets for five runs in two overs in the powerplay.

Sodhi came back later to claim a fourth wicket and become the third player to take 150 wickets in T20 internationals on a list headed by fellow New Zealander Tim Southee with 164. It was his fifth and least expensive four-wicket haul in the format.

“It was nice to contribute in a slightly new role for me. I haven’t bowled a lot in powerplays in my career,” said Sodhi after being named player of the match.

“It was nice to put a score on the board batting first,” said New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner who chose to bat on a pitch which has favoured teams batting second.

He said the number of players who had “put their hands up at different times” gave New Zealand a selection headache ahead of the final.