Live updates of the second Twenty20 international between the Black Caps and England at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Opening game rained out

Mother nature continues to make a mockery of New Zealand’s early start to the cricketing summer, as the first Twenty20 International between the Black Caps and England was washed out in Christchurch.

Fresh from a rain-impacted 2-0 Chappell-Hadlee series loss to Australia this month, the Kiwi spring had the final say at Hagley Oval, with just 20 overs of play possible.

The Black Caps can be ambivalent with their evening’s effort. The Kiwi attack were admirable in nullifying England’s explosive top order.

Despite boasting hitting power as far down as No 10 in their batting order, England could only manage 10 fours and six sixes from their completed innings.

However, England reaching 153/6 - thanks to an unbeaten 49 from all-rounder Sam Curran after being dropped on 14 and 26 - teased a tricky equation for victory on a somewhat deceptive pitch.

But before the second innings could get under way, rain that threatened to interfere with proceedings arrived, and brought with it an early night for the capacity crowd who’d braved the spring evening.

Both sides will hope for an improvement in conditions on Monday night for the series’ second game, before the finale at Auckland’s Eden Park on Thursday.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Mitchell Santner’s decision was vindicated by his new ball pair.

Jacob Duffy (1/45) had Phil Salt for three when he sliced to Mark Chapman at third man, before Matt Henry (1/26) removed Jacob Bethell when he caught and bowled a top-edged pull to leave the tourists 29/2 in the fifth over.

The Black Caps celebrate the wicket of England captain Harry Brook. Photo / Photosport

At the other end, Jos Buttler targeted Kyle Jamieson (1/27), scooping over wicketkeeper Tim Seifert, seeing England complete the power play at 44/2, as the Black Caps largely kept a lid on the top order.

Captain Harry Brook survived an LBW shout off Henry first ball, but departed for 20 when he took the attack to Jimmy Neesham (1/20), only to see a delivery deflect off his pads and back onto the stumps.

England’s score became 75/4 the first ball after drinks, as Tom Banton took on Santner (1/20), but holed out to Neesham at long-on for nine.

Having only faced 24 of the innings’ 68 deliveries, Buttler (29) attempted to take his frustration out on Michael Bracewell (1/10), only for an attempted heave down the ground found the hands of Henry running in from long-off.

From 81/5, England didn’t hit a boundary for 29 balls, until Curran sent Santner back over his head for six, as the tourists crept to 97/5 entering the final five overs.

Duffy’s return was greeted by Jordan Cox scooping to the fine leg boundary to raise England’s 100, before Curran was given his first life when a difficult caught and bowled chance was put down.

But at 110/5 in the 17th over, the rain that was forecast arrived over Hagley Oval, and delayed proceedings for 15 minutes.

The Black Caps celebrate a wicket in the first T20 against England. Photo / Photosport

And while the first ball back, a full toss from Jamieson, was hammered for four by Cox, the second was only hit as far as Daryl Mitchell at long-on, to leave England out of specialist batters.

On 26, Curran was given a second life when he was put down by Tim Robinson at deep cover off Henry, and then a third on 30 when an LBW to Jamieson was overturned by a review.

Those chances would end up costing New Zealand 35 runs, as Curran took the final over of the innings for 19, lifted England over 150, and set the Black Caps a tricky chase.

However, that chase would never get under way, as the halfway mark saw the rain return heavier than it had before, and send the Christchurch crowd home without a result.

England 153/6 (Curran 49 not out; Bracewell 1/10)

New Zealand 0/0

No result