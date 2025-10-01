Live updates of the opening Chappell-Hadlee Trophy match at Bay Oval.

Rachin Ravindra ruled out of T20 series

Rachin Ravindra has been ruled out of the Black Caps’ Chappell-Hadlee series with Australia after suffering a cut to his face in training.

The 25-year-old collided with an advertising hoarding during a fielding drill on Tuesday and suffered a deep laceration that has required stitches.

Acting captain Michael Bracewell had labelled Ravindra as “touch and go” after the accident, but the Black Caps will take no risks.

The all-rounder was in line to bat at No 3 for the Black Caps in the three Twenty20 matches but will now leave the squad to heal.

“We’re all really disappointed for Rachin to be forced to miss the series,” coach Rob Walter said.

“Rachin is obviously an important player for us, but his health and wellbeing is our top priority, and so the decision was made to send him home to recover with an eye to being available for the England series in two weeks’ time.”

Wellington’s Tim Robinson looms as the likely replacement for Ravindra in the batting order, with wicketkeeper Tim Seifert and Devon Conway looming as the other contenders for the top three spots.

All-rounder Jimmy Neesham has been called into the New Zealand squad to replace Ravindra, at a time when the Black Caps are finalising their stocks for next year’s Twenty20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

“We’re lucky to be able to call on Jimmy, who brings all of his experience and all-round capabilities,” Walter said.

“It’s going to be a big night at Bay Oval and I know we’re all looking forward to getting the Chappell-Hadlee under way.”

Australia have also been hit by injury before Wednesday’s series opener.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell suffered a fractured wrist while bowling in the nets and has returned to Australia, with his place taken by wicketkeeper Josh Philippe.