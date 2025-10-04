Live updates from the third game of the Chappell-Hadlee Twenty20 International series between Australia and New Zealand, from Mt Maunganui’s Bay Oval.

Game two report

The Black Caps’ chances of reclaiming the Chappell-Hadlee trophy have been washed away, as rain wiped out any chance of a series-levelling victory over Australia.

Just 13 balls were possible in a match that was first shortened to 18 overs, and then nine per side, after New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell won the toss and chose to bowl first.

Australia had been 16/1 in the third over, after Jacob Duffy took the wicket of opener Travis Head for five, before mother nature had the final say at Bay Oval.

The no result means the best New Zealand can hope for is a series-levelling victory in Saturday’s series finale.

Initial forecasts also indicate rain for Saturday’s match, as the two sides celebrate 20 years since the first T20 International.

However, after losing the first match on Wednesday, the Black Caps cannot win the series outright, which will see Australian captain Mitchell Marsh lift the Chappell-Hadlee trophy once again.

Australia has now held the trophy since 2020, while the Black Caps have not won a series against their trans-Tasman foes since 2017.

Earlier, the Black Caps had made three changes to the side beaten in the series opener on Wednesday.

Ish Sodhi returned to the playing XI, taking him to 127 appearances in T20 Internationals, and surpassing Tim Southee as New Zealand’s most capped player in the shortest format.

Jimmy Neesham also returned to the Black Caps’ side, having only been rushed back into the squad on Wednesday in place of the injured Rachin Ravindra, as Bevon Jacobs dropped out.

Fast bowler Ben Sears was another to return, but bowled just one ball before rain ultimately returned for the last time, as the remaining fans in attendance at Bay Oval headed for the exits.

Australia 16/1 (Marsh 9 not out; Duffy 1/13)