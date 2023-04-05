Kane Williamson is 'unlikely' to play in the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup in India as he now requires surgery on his injured right knee. Video / Black Caps

Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson looks set to miss the Cricket World Cup later this year following an assessment on his knee injury suffered in the opening match of the Indian Premier League.

Williamson was carried from the field on Saturday after injuring his right knee while on debut for the Gujarat Titans. He returned home earlier this week and, following a visit with a specialist, New Zealand Cricket has announced he will require surgery with confirmation he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

The standard rehabilitation timelines mean that Williamson is now unlikely to be fit and available for selection at this year’s Cricket World Cup in India. Williamson is likely to have surgery on his knee within the next three weeks.

After receiving the news Williamson wanted to acknowledge the support he’d received since sustaining the injury.

“I’ve received great support over the past few days and want to thank both the Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that.

“Naturally it’s disappointing to get such an injury, but my focus now is on having the surgery and starting rehab.

“It’s going to take some time, but I’ll be doing everything I can to get back on the field as soon as possible.”

Gujarat Titan's Kane Williamson is carried off the field after injuring his right knee. Photo / AP

The World Cup takes place in India from October 5 to November 19. It’s a massive blow for the Black Caps with Williamson playing a huge role in the side’s previous two World Cup campaigns where they reached the final in 2015 and 2019.

While the World Cup now looked unlikely, Williamson vowed to support the team in any way he could.

“I look forward to doing what I can to support Gary and the team over the next few months.”

Williamson suffered the injury while leaping for a catch on the boundary during the Titans’ first match, receiving treatment for several minutes before being helped off.

The Kiwi managed to save two runs by palming the ball back in play, when it had been heading over the rope, but fell awkwardly on his right leg and immediately went down, clutching his knee in pain.

After receiving treatment for several minutes, he was helped off the field and would not return.

It was Williamson’s first match for Gujarat after his move from the Sunrisers Hyderabad, where he had played since 2015.

Williamson, who stepped down as New Zealand test captain last December, had been in strong form for the test side this year, scoring back-to-back centuries in thrilling tests against England and Sri Lanka, as well as double tons against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.