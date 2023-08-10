Trent Boult is back in the nets with the Black Caps. Photo / photosport.nz

Trent Boult need only open his phone to find evidence he made the right call to walk away from New Zealand cricket.

After an enjoyable odyssey through global T20 leagues, Boult is back where it all began: in the Bay of Plenty and wearing a black cap in preparation for next month’s ODI series in England.

The last year has been far less familiar than those comfortable surrounds, with stops in Dubai, India and the US among his franchise exploits.

Now, home again and returning to international cricket ahead of the ODI World Cup, Boult has no regrets about opting out of a central contract in favour of his trailblazing path.

“When I made the decision to move away from my contract, to spend a bit more time at home, it quickly became a lot of cricket around the world. I was fortunate to take my family around the world and experience all these different experiences,” Boult said.

“It’s been one of the best things, to flick through the camera roll and see the kids with cowboy hats on in Texas and in Rajasthan in turbans, and all sorts of stuff. It’s been great. It’s going to be something I’m pretty proud of in years to come.”

Boult still holds great pride in representing New Zealand. He was overlooked when available for test series earlier in the year but, having played at last year’s T20 World Cup, justifiably counted on that exclusion ending before the ODI showpiece in India.

The 34-year-old is conscious of the expiration date that comes affixed to an athlete’s career, and although a guaranteed spot in the Black Caps appeals, Boult has embraced the abnormal while his body allows.

“Life’s short. Make the most of everything,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy decision to make to move away from the NZ Cricket bubble. I never wanted it to be about New Zealand or franchise cricket - I just respected the fact my career is only so long and just tried to make the most out of my remaining years as a bowler.

“I always had this in the back of my mind – to come back and work towards an ODI World Cup. The history involved there, and the times that we’ve had in previous campaigns, it’s very exciting.

“I still respect the international game immensely; it plays a big role for any kid trying to come through and play cricket as a dream. The ODI World Cup is still the pinnacle in my opinion.”

Some teammates may smile at that description, having applied the same label to test cricket after earning a couple of memorable victories in Boult’s absence. When considering what he missed most while away from the team, though, it wasn’t any particular result but the players who had secured them.

“It’s the mateship,” Boult said. “Timmy Southee, I’ve known for 16 years. Kane [Williamson], we’ve been best mates since we were nine years old. It’s just that touch of being close to guys that I’ve played a lot of cricket with and had great experiences with. I’m looking forward to being back in the dressing room and being back in the culture.”

Along with 187 wickets in 99 ODIs, Boult will bring nothing unexpected. “I’m still the same old Trent,” he said. “A bit of energy and bit of fun and enjoyment.”

But even if there is a serious focus amid all the fun – “I’m just thinking about hopefully lifting something shiny that we were pretty close to four years ago” – this last year has confirmed that cricket is not the No 1 priority.

“I’m a dad first and a lower-order allrounder second.”