As it happened: Black Caps v West Indies, third T20

Andrew Alderson previews tonights T20 game against the West Indies, which is threatened by the weather

Live updates of the third Twenty20 between the Black Caps and West Indies at Bay Oval.

The West Indies continue to search for their first win of their tour to New Zealand. Only once before has a touring side lost all eight games in New Zealand - Bangladesh's tour a year ago - and the West Indies can join that unwanted group if they lose their remaining two Twenty 20 clashes.

New Zealand have never lost a Twenty20 international in Mount Maunganui winning their previous three encounters at the ground, all of which they batted first.

The Black Caps also have a solid T20 record on home soil having lost just two of their past 12 matches.

The question the has been hovering over the limited overs games is when whill Chris Gayle show up?

Gayle's three previous visits to New Zealand, in 2005-06, 2008-09, and 2015, have coincided with him unleashing in some capacity with his bat.

He had several productive test innings in March 2006, shone in all formats over the Christmas break in 2008-09, and hit 61 off 33 balls chasing an improbable 394 against New Zealand in their 2015 World Cup quarter-final in Wellington.

The West Indies opener has built a bludgeoning reputation over an international career spanning more than 18 years.

Gayle scored 22 and four in the ODI series and missed the second match due to a mystery illness. He hit 12 in the first T20.

Wet weather is forecast today in Mt Maunganui, so the chances of him helping level the T20 series for the world champions appear slim.

West Indies batting coach Toby Radford remained optimistic if Gayle gets a chance.

"We know he's the world's best T20 batter when he's playing well.

"If he could come out and play one of his big innings to get us a good start, then hopefully we would play New Zealand's spinners better than we did in Nelson.

"It would be nice to leave these shores with something positive."