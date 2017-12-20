New Zealand's Colin Munro and George Worker run between the wickets. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand's Colin Munro and George Worker run between the wickets. Photo / Photosport

All the action from the first ODI between New Zealand and West Indies in Whangarei.

They haven't won an ODI series in New Zealand since 1995 when the likes of Brian Lara and Curtly Ambrose were wearing the West Indies maroon. Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson and pace bowler Tim Southee will only play in the opening game of the series before being rested for the next two matches in Christchurch.

Today is the second ODI to be played in Whangarei. The only other time the Black Caps have played at Cobham Oval was in 2012 when New Zealand cruised to a 141-run win over Zimbabwe.

Key players

New Zealand - Colin Munro

He's opening the batting, is in good touch, hits a big ball and is determined to make the most of his chance at the top of the order. Should be entertaining.

West Indies - Chris Gayle

Simple really. The big man makes his New Zealand bow, probably for the final time, and

he can inspire the Windies batting lineup to lift their game.

Squads

New Zealand: (from) Kane Williamson (c), George Worker, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Tom Latham, Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell, Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

West Indies: (from) Jason Holder(c), Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Kyle Hope, Chadwick Walton, Nikita Miller, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Ronsford Beaton, Ashley Nurse, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel.