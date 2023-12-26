The Black Caps will be without Kane Williamson. Photo / Photosport

The Black Caps will be hoping to redeem themselves against Bangladesh in the opening Twenty20 tomorrow in Napier after the visitors skittled them for nine wickets in the final One Day International on Saturday.

But in another twist of the tail, the Black Caps find themselves grappling with the absence of two key players, skipper Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson. Williamson and Jamieson have both been withdrawn from the squad for the three-match T20 series following medical advice and careful consideration of the team’s schedule, with particular focus on the upcoming test series against South Africa and Australia.

Black Caps coach Gary Stead shed light on the decisions, emphasising the need for Williamson and Jamieson to be in peak condition for the impending tests.

“We want both Kane and Kyle to be in the best possible place leading into the next block of Test cricket against South Africa and Australia. Based on discussions with the medical staff and the players, it was decided a period of rehabilitation and conditioning was the best option for both of them.”

This series would have marked a return to T20 action for Williamson, who last played a T20I on November 20 last year, against India in Mount Maunganui.

Mitchell Santner will step into the captaincy role in Williamson’s absence, having previously led the team on 14 occasions in international cricket. The squad will welcome the inclusion of Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy, handpicked as replacements for the sidelined duo.

Stead expressed confidence in the new additions, explaining, “Jacob is an experienced T20 cricketer and always brings a lot when he is part of the Black Caps environment. He’s worked very hard on his white ball skills in recent seasons. Rachin adds to any environment he’s a part of and has a great desire to learn and develop his game - across all three formats.”

The series kicks off in Napier, where Bangladesh dismantled the Kiwis four days earlier in the final ODI of the visit. The T20 is followed by two matches in Mount Maunganui on December 29 and 31.

In a surprising turn of events, Bangladesh proved their prowess in the final ODI series match with a nine-wicket victory in Napier. It followed two previous defeats to the Black Caps, losing by 44 in Dunedin and by seven wickets in Nelson.

In Napier, the visitors’ seamers, led by Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Soumya Sarkar, destroyed New Zealand for a paltry 98, securing Bangladesh’s first-ever ODI victory against New Zealand on their home turf.

Despite the setback, Stead remains optimistic about the upcoming T20 series, highlighting the team’s commitment to bouncing back. The replacements, Ravindra and Duffy, bring a fresh dynamic to the squad, and with Santner at the helm, the Black Caps aim to regain their form and put up a spirited fight against a determined Bangladesh side.

All eyes are on Napier as the cricketing drama unfolds tomorrow as it match kicks off at 7.10pm.

Revised Black Caps T20 squad

Mitchell Santner (c)

Finn Allen

Mark Chapman

Jacob Duffy

Adam Milne

Daryl Mitchell

James Neesham

Glenn Phillips

Rachin Ravindra

Ben Sears

Tim Seifert

Ish Sodhi

Tim Southee

Match Centre

Black Caps vs Bangladesh at 7.10pm in Napier on December 27.

Black Caps vs Bangladesh T20 past five matches

October 12, 2022: New Zealand won by 48 runs

October 9, 2022: New Zealand won by 8 wickets (with 13 balls remaining)

September 10, 2021: New Zealand won by 27 runs

September 8, 2021: Bangladesh won by six wickets (with five balls remaining)

September 5, 2021: New Zealand won by 52 runs

ACC Commentary

Commentary LIVE & FREE on iHeart Radio (Just search ‘cricket’ on iHeart Radio)

Commentators: G.Lane, Lee Baker & Paul Ford

The ACC will be live and onsite at BAY OVAL for December 29 and December 31 – and will have its own end of the ground: The ACC Caravan Festival End. Anyone can join the ACC End. The first 200 get a free Steady the Ship hat and a free Sports Ear to listen to the commentary.