Pakistan's Shadab Khan celebrates the wicket of Jimmy Neesham. Photo / AP

The Black Caps have been crushed by Pakistan, and fallen to a seven-wicket defeat in Rawalpindi.

After the series opener on Saturday morning (NZ time) was washed out after just two balls were bowled, New Zealand weren’t saved by mother nature at the second time of asking, as the hosts took advantage of a heavily depleted Black Caps outfit.

Missing more than a dozen first-string players to the Indian Premier League, injury and rest, New Zealand were bowled out for just 90, as Pakistan reached their target in just 12.1 overs.

Mark Chapman’s 19 was the best on offer for the Kiwi batters, as only three other players reached double figures. Cole McConchie (15), Dean Foxcroft (13) and Tim Seifert (12) were the only other player to pass 10.

Shaheen Shah Afridi did the bulk of the damage for the hosts, and took 3/13 from his 3.1 over spell, which included the wickets of Seifert, McConchi and No 11 Ben Lister to end the New Zealand innings.

In reply, Pakistan’s chase was anchored by Mohammad Rizwan, after Lister struck early to remove opener Saim Ayub with the innings’ second ball to give the Black Caps hope of an improbable victory.

But coming in at No 3, Rizwan his four boundaries and one six, as part of partnerships with 37 with captain Babar Azam (14) and Irfan Khan (18 not out) to guide his side home.

Game three of the series is played at the same venue on Monday morning (NZ time).

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



