Bangladesh celebrate a wicket against the Black Caps. Photo / Bangladesh Cricket Board

Bangladesh are chasing their first-ever series victory over the Black Caps as the second and final test of the series gets under way in Dhaka at 4.30pm (NZ time). Here’s all you need to know ahead of the match.

Bangladesh won the first test against New Zealand in Sylhet by 150 runs to close in on a landmark series victory. The only top-level teams that Bangladesh have ever beaten in a two-match test series are Zimbabwe and West Indies.

Speaking yesterday evening, Black Caps captain Tim Southee hoped for more consistent bowling spells and building partnerships with bat in hand from his side. The full 15-man squad is available for this test too, but Southee said the team would wait to see the pitch conditions ahead of the first delivery to make their final decision on the XI.

Bangladesh’s spinners claimed 18 wickets at an economic rate of 2.48, and New Zealand’s spinners took 14 wickets at a rate of 3.73 runs. New Zealand’s frontline spinners Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi had a limited impact in the match, and the team could include Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner for the second test.

“They’re [Ravindra and Santner] obviously capable spinners. But we went with what we thought was the best side to win that first test match,” Southee said. “It’s just a tough one to try and get your 15 great players to fit into an 11. So, it’s about picking a side that you think is going to do the job for the five days ahead of you.”

The Sylhet test victory was only Bangladesh’s second against New Zealand in 18 meetings, and it came courtesy of captain Najmul Hossain Shanto’s second-innings century. In doing so, Shanto became the first Bangladeshi cricketer to hit a century on his debut as captain.

“Captaincy and leadership are two things,” Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha said. “[Shanto’s] captaincy was excellent. He was tactically on the mark. He was step ahead of the game most of the time. Very impressive field placings as well. Sometimes unorthodox, but very effective.

“(His) leadership was excellent. He led from the front with his performance. He was commanding respect, and demanding the standard. I think he has a long future ahead.”

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, who took 10-184 in the first test, will be Bangladesh’s most crucial weapon in Mirpur, which traditionally has a slow wicket with uneven bounce.

“He goes under the radar because he plays second fiddle to Shakib (Al Hasan) in most of the games,” Hathurusingha said of Islam. “His record is phenomenal. He has nearly 200 wickets. He is very consistent.”

After this test, the Black Caps return to New Zealand to face Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series, kicking off in Dunedin on December 17.

Black Caps test start time

4.30pm today (Wednesday, November 6), in Mirpur.

Black Caps likely side

1. Devon Conway, 2. Tom Latham, 3. Kane Williamson, 4. Henry Nicholls, 5. Daryl Mitchell, 6. Tom Blundell (wk), 7. Glenn Phillips, 8. Kyle Jamieson, 9. Ish Sodhi, 10. Tim Southee (capt), 11. Ajaz Patel.

Previous form

Black Caps: L, W, W, W, L.

Bangladesh: W, W, W, L, L.

(Most recent first)

Bangladesh v Black Caps head-to-head

November 28, 2023: Bangladesh won by 150 runs.

January 9, 2022: New Zealand won by an innings and 117 runs.

January 1, 2022: Bangladesh won by eight wickets.

March 8, 2019: New Zealand won by an innings and 12 runs.

February 28, 2019: New Zealand won by an innings and 52 runs.

Pitch conditions in Dhaka

As Southee said, the pitch is expected to be dominated by spin bowlers at Shere Bangla National Stadium. Rain is forecast for the second day of the test.

World Test Championship table

1. Pakistan: 24 points

2. Bangladesh: 12

3. India: 16

4. Australia: 18

5. West Indies: 4

6. England: 9

7. Sri Lanka: 0

8. New Zealand: 0

Pakistan leads the World Test Championship with two wins from two matches. Bangladesh is in second with one win from one match. India has one win from two matches, meanwhile, Australia has two wins, two losses and one draw from five matches. The West Indies has one loss and one draw, England has two wins, two losses and one draw. Sri Lanka has two losses from two matches, and New Zealand has one loss from one match.

- with AP