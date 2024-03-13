Black Caps schedule: What next for Tim Southee and the Black Caps?

Matt Henry celebrates against Australia. Photo / Photosport

Bring out the rugby posts and let the grass grow longer because the summer of cricket is over.

There were highs - Kane Williamson scored a ton, and then another, and then one more as the Black Caps finally claimed a series win over South Africa. Rachin Ravindra made 240. Finn Allen smashed 137 in a T20 win over Pakistan. Matt Henry was brilliant in every test. Will O’Rourke and Ben Sears impressed on test debuts.

On the other side of the scale - too many catches were dropped, the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series peaked at game one, Devon Conway and Kyle Jamieson were hit with injuries and Bangladesh bowled out New Zealand for 98 in an ODI.

The 2-0 series defeat to Australia leaves the Black Caps sitting third on the World Test Championship with three wins and three losses, as the red ball format takes a breather for a while as the focus goes on the Indian Premier League (starting this month) and then a World Cup.

Pakistan - Five Twenty20s

The Black Caps are scheduled to play five matches in Pakistan next month, after facing them five times over the summer. It will take place during the Indian Premier League which means New Zealand will be without a number of stars including Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips and Lockie Ferguson...to name a few.

Rawalpindi will host three games on April 18, 20 and 21 and the remaining two will be played at Lahore on April 25 and 27.

Twenty20 World Cup

USA and the West Indies host the tournament with the Black Caps playing all their pool C games in the Caribbean. They open against Afghanistan on June 7 in Georgetown followed by clashes against hosts West Indies (June 12, Trinidad) and newcomers Uganda (June 14, Trinidad) and Papua New Guinea (June 17, Trinidad). The top two teams in each group advance to the Super 8s.

Afghanistan - One-off test

According to the Future Tour Programme the Black Caps will play one test in September against Afghanistan, who aren’t part of the World Test Championship. This will take place at a neutral venue in the sub-continent. Afghanistan have played a total of nine test matches since 2018.

Tour of Sri Lanka - Two tests

The next official World Test Championship test series for the Black Caps is around September/October with dates and venues yet to be confirmed. Sri Lanka currently sit bottom of the World Test Championship having lost their two matches to Pakistan at home. Before hosting the Black Caps they have two tests in Bangladesh and three in England.

On the most recent series in 2019, Sri Lanka won the first test by six wickets before the Black Caps bounced back to level the series. Tom Latham (154) and BJ Watling (105) led the charge while Tim Southee and Trent Boult took the majority of the wickets in an innings victory.

Tour of India - Three tests

The Black Caps are scheduled to play a three-test series in India as part of the World Test Championship in October and November. The venues have not been confirmed but the third test will be a day-night test. New Zealand have never won a test series in India and last won a test there in 1988. The 19 tests since have resulted in 10 defeats. Their last series in 2021 began with a dramatic draw. Tim Southee had eight wickets for the match while Tom Latham made 95 in the first innings followed by 52 in the second. India set New Zealand 284 to win and they were 155 for nine but final pairing Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel held on until bad light ended play on day five. India dominated the second test after bowling the Black Caps out for 65 in their first innings, eventually winning by 372 runs.

Tour of Sri Lanka - Three ODIs, three Twenty20s

On the schedule but yet to be officially confirmed is a return to Sri Lanka for some white ball cricket, meaning the Black Caps will be in the sub-continent for September, October and November.

England tour of New Zealand - Three tests

The only home tests scheduled for next summer are the final three matches for New Zealand’s latest World Test Championship campaign. England were here just last summer when the Black Caps claimed a famous one-run win to secure a drawn series. England last won a test series here in 2018.

Sri Lanka tour of New Zealand - TBC

More Sri Lanka. Across the New Year, they arrive for an ODI series and a Twenty20 series. Their most recent tour here was last March and April last year with New Zealand winning the ODIs 2-0 and the Twenty20s 2-1. Possibly three ODIs and three T20s.

Pakistan tour of New Zealand - TBC

It’s New Zealand’s biggest Twenty20 rivals back here again. The Black Caps have played Pakistan 39 times in T20s, 12 more than any other country, and that doesn’t include the five coming up next month. It will be the third time in four years Pakistan have played a T20 series here, but their first ODIs since 2018. Possibly three ODIs and three T20s.

Champions Trophy - Pakistan...?

Another year another trophy between the top nations up for grabs. The ICC Champions Trophy returns for the first time since 2017. Pakistan is set to host the tournament in February-March 2025, although that remains in the air as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may threaten to withdraw from the event with India last playing in Pakistan in 2008. The issues will likely be discussed at an ICC meeting this week.

The Black Caps won the event in 2000 when it was known as the ICC KnockOut Trophy and were runners-up in 2009, losing to Australia.