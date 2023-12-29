Black Caps opener Tim Seifert copped a fierce drive to the helmet from the bat of Daryl Mitchell, knocked to the ground at the non-striker's end before being able to continue. Video / TVNZ

Black Caps batter Tim Seifert was fortunate to escape injury after being struck in the helmet by a ball from the bat of teammate Daryl Mitchell.

Seifert was standing at the non-striker’s end in the second over of tonight’s T20 against Bangladesh when Mitchell launched a fierce drive back down the crease off the bowling of Shoriful Islam.

Seifert had no time to react before the ball crashed into the side of his helmet, sending the opener staggering to the ground. The ball rebounded to Shoriful who, in a display of good sportsmanship, declined the opportunity to run out his prone opponent.

With Mitchell among the concerned players immediately checking on his welfare, Seifert was soon visited by the team’s medical staff and given the all clear to continue.

After sharing a laugh with his partner, he showed no ill effects while racing to 43 runs from 23 balls, eventually dismissed in the eighth over as the Black Caps reached 72-2 before a rain delay at Bay Oval in Mt Maunganui.

