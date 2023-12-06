Bangladesh have won the toss and will bat first chasing their first-ever series victory over the Black Caps as the second and final test of the series gets under way in Dhaka at 4.30pm (NZ time). Follow the live updates below.

Bangladesh won the first test against New Zealand in Sylhet by 150 runs to close in on a landmark series victory. The only top-level teams that Bangladesh have ever beaten in a two-match test series are Zimbabwe and West Indies.

Selection wise, Bangladesh are unchanged from the first test and New Zealand have called in Mitchell Santer to replace Ish Sodhi. World Cup star Rachin Ravindra misses out on adding to his test cap tally again.

Bangladesh: Hasan Joy, Zakir, Shanto (capt), Mominul, Mushfiqur, Shahadat, Mehidy, Nurul (wk), Nayeem, Taijul, Shoriful

New Zealand: Latham, Conway, Williamson, Nicholls, Mitchell, Santner, Blundell (wk), Phillips, Jamieson, Southee (capt), Ajaz

Black Caps test start time

4.30pm today (Wednesday, November 6), in Mirpur.

Previous form

Black Caps: L, W, W, W, L.

Bangladesh: W, W, W, L, L.

Bangladesh v Black Caps head-to-head

November 28, 2023: Bangladesh won by 150 runs.

January 9, 2022: New Zealand won by an innings and 117 runs.

January 1, 2022: Bangladesh won by eight wickets.

March 8, 2019: New Zealand won by an innings and 12 runs.

February 28, 2019: New Zealand won by an innings and 52 runs.

Pitch conditions in Dhaka

The pitch is expected to be dominated by spin bowlers at Shere Bangla National Stadium. The outfield is a little damp currently and there are clouds in the sky.

World Test Championship table

1. Pakistan: 24 points

2. Bangladesh: 12

3. India: 16

4. Australia: 18

5. West Indies: 4

6. England: 9

7. Sri Lanka: 0

8. New Zealand: 0

Pakistan leads the World Test Championship with two wins from two matches. Bangladesh is in second with one win from one match. India has one win from two matches, meanwhile, Australia has two wins, two losses and one draw from five matches. The West Indies has one loss and one draw, England has two wins, two losses and one draw. Sri Lanka has two losses from two matches, and New Zealand has one loss from one match (as of December 6).