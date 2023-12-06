Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim palms away a delivery by Black Cap bowler Kyle Jamieson. Photo / X

A Bangladesh batter was dismissed in bizarre fashion during the first day of the second test against the Black Caps.

Mushfiqur Rahim was on 35 midway through the second session in Dhaka when he blocked a delivery from New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson. After the ball bounced into the pitch and backward towards the stumps, Mushfiqur palmed it away with his gloved hand, despite it seeming in no danger of hitting the wickets.

The Black Caps fielders immediately appealed and the on-field umpires sent the decision to the third umpire, who reviewed replays before adjudging the batter to be out for obstructing the field.

The dismissal was previously known as handling the ball but since 2017 fell under the broader category. The law states:

“The striker is out obstructing the field if, in the act of receiving a ball delivered by the bowler, he/she wilfully strikes the ball with a hand not holding the bat. This will apply whether it is the first strike or a second or subsequent strike. The act of receiving the ball shall extend both to playing at the ball and to striking the ball more than once in defence of his/her wicket.”

Mushfiqur, a 37-year-old playing in his 88th test, had earlier in the session attempted the same manoeuvre but was saved by missing the ball.

His wicket ended a 57-run stand with Shahadat Hossain that had helped Bangladesh recover from 47-4 to 104-5. The Black Caps are looking to square the series after suffering a 150-run defeat in the first match.