Bangladesh celebrate a wicket against the Black Caps. Photo / AP

As their spinners ripped through Bangladesh, the Black Caps batters could have been forgiven had a nagging thought crept into their heads: what happens when it’s our turn?

They didn’t wait long for an answer, as the hosts were dismissed for 172 on the first day of the second test in Dhaka, and when it arrived it was alarming.

New Zealand had slumped to 55-5 when bad light brought a temporary end to their gloom, still trailing by 117 runs as they looked to avoid a historic maiden series loss to Bangladesh.

The day-one carnage was predictable. Shere Bangla National Stadium has a reputation for favouring spin, and the tourists showed in their first-test defeat they couldn’t cope with the Bangladeshi attack.

The identity of their tormentors was also unsurprising. After earning player of the match with 11 wickets in Sylhet, Taijul Islam took two more yesterday, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 3-17 on a ground where he has returned six of his seven best test bowling figures.

The Black Caps knew what was coming even before the first ball of the sixth over of the morning, when Ajaz Patel immediately generated an eye-opening amount of turn and bounce.

That over brought two appeals, a run-out chance and no wickets, as Bangladesh survived the first 10 overs after opting to bat first. The tone for the day had been set, however, and the next five overs only confirmed how tough it was in the middle.

Patel (2-54) and Mitchell Santner both snared two wickets in that span, rewarding Tim Southee for his early choice of left-arm spin from both ends.

Santner, recalled in place of Ish Sodhi for his first test since June 2021, was welcomed with a gift from opener Zakir Hasan, who gave away his wicket by miscuing an attempted drive high to mid-on.

The allrounder then trapped first-test centurion Najmul Hossain Shanto in front and proceeded to vary his speeds well while finishing with 3-65 from 28 overs — 42 per cent of the hosts’ eventual allotment.

New Zealand celebrate the wicket of Zakir Hasan. Photo / AP

Having been reduced to 47-4, the hosts produced the opening day’s only partnership of significance, before a brain explosion from Mushfiqur Rahim saw the wickets again start tumbling.

Playing his 88th test, the 37-year-old became the first Bangladesh batter to be dismissed in tests for obstructing the field, swiping away a Kyle Jamieson delivery with his gloved hand.

The wicket was remarkable for two reasons: the ball had bounced backwards off the pitch from Mushfiqur’s defence but was never threatening the stumps; and the batter had attempted a similar manoeuvre earlier in his stay but was saved by missing the ball.

It ended an innings-high 57-run stand with Shahadat Hossain and provided an opening for Glenn Phillips to celebrate his 27th birthday in style.

After taking 4-53 in the first innings of the first test, Phillips struck twice in a four-over spell after lunch, earning another couple of soft dismissals before trapping Taijul to return 3-31.

Southee, meanwhile, became the fourth New Zealand bowler to take a wicket without allowing a run in tests, finishing with figures of 1-0 from 5.2 overs. Only two bowlers in test history have achieved the feat while bowling more overs than the Black Caps skipper — Monkey Hornby in 1879 (1-0 from 7) and Bapu Nadkarni in 1962 (1-0 from 6.1).

Unfortunately for the the skipper, his day peaked with that peculiar feat, forced to then watch his top six struggle for the third time in the series.

Openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham were both back in the pavilion by the seventh over, the former’s stumps rocked by leaving one that didn’t turn from Mehidy before the latter edged a low catch behind from Taijul.

Henry Nicholls attempted to be aggressive but lasted only 10 balls and Daryl Mitchell (12no) continued that approach, playing shots seen as a way to escape the suffocating spin.

There was no escape for Kane Williamson in the 12th over, though, edging Mehidy to short leg where Shahadat snagged a magnificent one-handed grab. Williamson’s disbelieving reaction spoke volumes about the quality of the catch — and the depths of a predicament that was exacerbated two balls later by Tom Blundell’s duck.

Latham, Conway, Nicholls and Blundell have now combined for 104 runs in 12 innings on tour. World Cup Rachin Ravindra continues to watch and wait from the sidelines.