Australia's Nathan Lyon has taken 501 test wickets but he saved his best for arguably New Zealand's worst batter. Photo / AP

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon captured his 500th test wicket in the side’s first test win over Pakistan and has revealed a surprising victim who faced his best delivery.

Lyon became just the eighth player in test history to reach the 500-wicket mark when he trapped Faheem Ashraf LBW over the weekend.

In an interview on cricket.com.au, Lyon revealed his best delivery from the 31,614 that he’s bowled to date was one that dismissed a Black Caps number 11 who averaged just 2.36 in test cricket.

“There’s been a couple of good ones. Bowling Sachin Tendulkar through the gate in Chennai. I think only a small number of spinners have been able to do that feat against Sachin,” Lyon said.

“Taking someone like Virat [Kohli’s] wicket something like six times. Obviously he is one of the best batters in the world.

“However, I still believe that one of my best balls I bowled, which is embarrassing, is bowling Chris Martin at the Gabba [wicket No 16]. It was probably one of the best balls I bowled. A genuine good ball to a right hander, through the gate.”

“I’ve wasted it on Chris Martin - no offence Chris. I wish it was A.B. de Villiers or Kevin Pietersen or someone like that but it is what it is.”

That ball came in the 2011 test in Brisbane when Australia cruised to a nine-wicket win. Lyon ended New Zealand’s first innings when he found the gap between Martin’s bat and pads after a valiant 12-ball stay at the crease.

Nathan Lyon takes the wicket of Chris Martin during day two of the 2011 test at the Gabba. Photo / Getty Images

2011 was a famous series for New Zealand. They won the second test in Hobart, their first in Australia since 1985, with Lyon the last Australian dismissed as the Black Caps claimed a seven-run victory.

Of his 501 test wickets, India’s Cheteshwar Pujara is Lyon’s most popular victim, having been removed 13 times in 23 matches.

Tim Southee has been dismissed eight times by Lyon, as the leading New Zealander, while Ross Taylor has the highest average of all batters facing the spinner. Taylor averaged 185 against Lyon, according to Cricinfo, and was dismissed just twice in eight matches.