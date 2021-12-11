Ashes cricket 2021: England's cricketers fined 100 per cent of their match fee after Gabba defeat

Ben Stokes of England. Photo / Getty Images

Things just keep getting worse for the Poms.

England's cricketers have been fined 100 per cent of their match fees and penalised five World Test Championship points for slow over-rates during the first Ashes Test in Brisbane.

Australia secured a nine-wicket victory at the Gabba on Saturday afternoon, taking an early 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

On day two, England was required to get through 98 overs of play at the Gabba, but only managed 84.

On Saturday evening, the ICC confirmed that match referee David Boon had penalised England 100 per cent of their match fee for falling five overs short of the targets after adjusting for time allowances.

Joe Root's side was also penalised five World Test Championship points for the misdemeanour – under the competition's playing conditions, teams are docked one point for each over they fall short of the targets.

"Gee England are doing well aren't they, they re getting pumped on the ground and off the ground and in the hip pocket," former Australian all-rounder Brendon Julian said on Fox Cricket.

Meanwhile, Australian No. 5 batter Travis Head was fined 15 per cent of his match fee for "use of an audible obscenity" on the field.

During his masterful 152 in the first innings, Head was overheard on the stumps mics screaming an expletive after missing a delivery from England all-rounder Ben Stokes.

The 27-year-old admitted the offence and accepted the sanction.

More bad news for England. They've been docked 5 points and 100% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane. When it rains it pours... #Ashes — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) December 11, 2021

Last summer, Australia was fined 40 per cent of its match fee for a slow overrate during the Boxing Day Test defeat against India at the MCG.

England lose their entire match fee and docked five WTC points for slow over-rate. Fruitful few days in Brisbane#AUSvENG #Ashes — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 11, 2021

The Aussies were also stripped of four World Test Championship points, which ultimately cost them a place in the Test Championship Final.

The second Test between Australia and England gets underway at Adelaide Oval on Thursday.