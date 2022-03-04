Shane Warne was one of the greatest spin bowlers cricket has ever witnessed. Photo / Photosport

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne's sudden death in Thailand has rocked the sporting world and prompted an outpouring of emotion on social media and beyond.

Warne's management released a brief statement in the early hours of Saturday (AEDT), that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack, aged 52.

"Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived," the statement reads.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

The Warne family also released a statement, saying: "It is with great sadness we advise that Shane Keith Warne passed away of a suspected heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand today, Friday 4th March."

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 4, 2022

Australian Legend@rajasthanroyals Legend



Was an honour to know you and work with you



This man is a LEGEND ❤️❤️#theking 😢 https://t.co/InZb4mH8fH — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) March 4, 2022

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

Former players, rivals and pundits have paid tribute to Warne, applauding his contribution to cricket. Warne, a former captain of Australia's One-Day International side and vice-captain of the Test team, is considered one of the greatest bowlers of all time. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in the history of Test cricket.

Former England all-rounder Kevin Pietersen, who was a close friend of Warne's, tweeted "F***' when the news broke followed by a string of crying emojis and the hashtag #RIPKing."

English cricket star Ian Botham wrote: "I've lost a great friend on and off the playing field. "One of the best" my thoughts are with Jackson Summer & Brooke....RIP Warnster."Former England captain Michael Vaughan posted a broken heart emoji with the caption: "Love ya king."

Former England batsman Ian Bell wrotested: "Surely not??? Utterly heartbreaking. There are no words. A hero growing up and the greatest player I ever played against. I can't believe it. My thoughts are with his loved ones."

One of the greatest of all-time.



A legend. A genius.



You changed Cricket.



RIP Shane Warne ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YX91zmssoT — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 4, 2022

Lancashire and England cricketer Liam Livingstone credited Warne with his inspiring him to be a professional sportsman.

"The day I get my kit, with my new squad number… all came from one man, my idol growing up, the reason I bowl leg spin and the reason I now wear 23. Sad day for the world of cricket!! RIP @ShaneWarne a true cricketing legend!" he wrote.

Luke Wright, who played alongside Warne for the Melbourne Stars, commented: "Shocked and incredibly sad to hear that Shane Warne has passed away. It was a dream come true playing along side him for the @StarsBBL. Thoughts with his family. RIP Shane."

The Barmy Army, England's supporters club, said Warne was a "complete genius" and "one of the game's greatest characters" who is "forever etched in Ashes history".

India cricket legend Virinder Sehwag wrote on Twitter: "Cannot believe it. One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

"Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world."

The global cricketing community is poorer today with the passing away of Australian great Shane Warne. The BCCI mourns the loss of the champion cricketer who enriched the game with his craft. pic.twitter.com/ZXiRUTr5eJ — BCCI (@BCCI) March 4, 2022

Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed https://t.co/gduLY9bIwg — David Warner (@davidwarner31) March 4, 2022

The PCB is shocked and devasted to hear the news of Shane Warne’s passing. Shane will be sorely missed and cricket will be poorer without him. Our heartfelt condolences to Cricket Australia and Shane’s family and friends. pic.twitter.com/UyGBLBOx7k — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 4, 2022

West Indies great Viv Richards announced his shock at the news: "Unbelievable. I am shocked to the core. This can't be true …

"Rest In Peace Shane Warne. There are no words to describe what I feel right now. A huge loss for cricket."

Controversial media personality Piers Morgan wrote: "Absolutely devastated to hear that ⁦Shane Warne has died from a heart attack aged just 52."

Shocked beyond words. A legend of our game, an icon, and someone who revolutionised spin bowling. RIP Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/4rjArGHpSp — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 4, 2022

No words can describe, Warnie was beyond the stars. A once in a lifetime entertainer, made our game magical. #RIP #ShaneWarne — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) March 4, 2022

I’ve woken in the middle of the night to this terrible terrible news

I’m in complete shock. This is just too sad. Devastating



Incredible to think that bright, cheeky spark has been snuffed out



RIP Shane Warne

My deepest condolences to his family, friends, loved ones and fans — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) March 4, 2022

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker said: "Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died.

"The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can't quite believe it. RIP Shane."

Former England bowler Steve Harmison said: "It's heart breaking. Last night, a great mentor to me in losing Rod Marsh was one thing but Shane Warne is another.

"I got to play against Warney, got to know his personality and character and know him as a friend.

"He is the greatest cricketer I've ever seen. For me, he is the best cricketer of the modern generation that I've seen in my lifetime and possibly just before that.

"The thing about Shane was, he was such a great competitor on the field and when you did well he was so respectful of the game."