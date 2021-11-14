Cricket: World reacts to Black Caps' World Cup final loss to Australia

Twenty20 Cricket World Cup final: Black Caps v Australia. Video / Sky Sport

Australia have beaten the Black Caps by eight wickets to win the T20 World Cup final and most onlookers agree that the scoreboard fairly represents how comprehensive a victory it was.

Despite a squad packed full of talent, Australia had lost five T20 series in a row before this tournament and arrived as outsiders to take the cup. That made their achievement this morning all the more commendable for cricket pundits.

"Ah yes, Australia. The men's T20 champions we all predicted," Amy Lofthouse wrote for the BBC.

"A side who lost five series in a row coming into this, got bowled out for 62 the month before the tournament, looked in dreadful nick when they arrived and had an opener who couldn't score a run."

BBC television commentators Phil Tufnell and Dirk Nannes were equally impressed with Australia's road to victory.

"They have bobbled together the squad and had barely played any cricket together. They started quite poorly but found a way to win and then came to form in the final couple of games. It has been a remarkable turnaround and a great team effort," Nannes said.

"Well played, Australia. They have done it at an absolute breeze," said Tufnell. "That is a celebration of a team that are a bit annoyed that they were written off. There were some clenched fists and 'come on' there."

Intuition gone wrong !! This team is something els under pressure 🇦🇺 congratulations Australia what a victory ✌️ feel for the black caps #mitchelmarsh outstanding innings along with @davidwarner31 well played #KaneWilliamson #NZvAUS #T20WorldCup — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 14, 2021

This is some World Cup win for the Aussies .. From the defeat to England they have been so powerful .. Mitch marsh is one of the great guys so he deserves this .. he will probably now have a big affect on the Ashes as well .. @FoxCricket #T20WorldCupFinal Well done Australia !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 14, 2021

#Australia just too powerful. What a player Mitch Marsh has become. Hopefully his body becomes a partner in his future because he is too good to be playing as little he has. Brilliant today — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 14, 2021

Congratulations Team Australia @CricketAus for winning the T20 World Cup.. you guys were unbelievable #mitchmarsh class 💪 powerful hitting 🇦🇺 🏆 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2021

Many congratulations Australia on becoming World Champions . You were top class and showed how it’s done. Hazelwood, Warner, Marsh outstanding performances . #T20WorldCupFinal — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2021

Australia was ruthless, clinical and just perfect today. NZ didn't even come close.

Kangaroos all the way !!

Congratulations — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) November 14, 2021

The Black Caps may have posted the highest first innings total of a T20 World Cup final, but their 172 runs came after a first ten overs during which they scored just 57 runs. That poor start was the focus of explanations as to why the Black Caps stumbled this morning.

"NZ were up against it after being inserted, but crawling along to 57 for 1 from 10 was turned out to be too much of a stumbling block," Cricinfo's live commentary summised.

"New Zealand just looked like they didn't want to lose and Australia looked like a team that wanted to win," former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite said.

"Zampa's wicket of Guptill was the moment of the match. It was a good match up for New Zealand, had to take him on, but wasn't to be. This lead to New Zealand being 20 runs short," former Australian spinner Brad Hogg wrote on Twitter.

"A wonderful knock by Kane Williamson, but it always felt like they were 20 or so runs short. The slow start - and Josh Hazlewood's brilliance, frankly - cost them," Lofthouse added.

Glenn Maxwell (L) celebrates victory while Kane Williamson reflects on defeat. Photos / Getty

Cometh the hour. Cometh the man. What an innings by kane williamson! He has single handedly given new zealand a fighting chance in this final #T20WCFinal #NZvAUS — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) November 14, 2021

This Is What Happens When You Score 57-1 In First 10 Overs Batting First Knowing Chasing Is An Advantage #NZvAUS — Chatil Panditasekara (@ChatilPandi) November 14, 2021

Congratulations Australia 🇦🇺! Your campaign and trophy once again shows never take Aussies lightly in #ICCT20WorldCup . Hard luck to #Williamson and his mates but they have three back to back finals in three different formats is a great achievement. #AUSvNZ — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) November 14, 2021

Other observers were much harsher in their assessment of the Black Caps final performance, saying the result was never in question after the first hour of play.

"You would say that is an absolute pasting. Australia cruised there," former England bowler Isa Guha commented during the BBC's television commentary.

"It was a drubbing in the end today. It is taking a little bit away from New Zealand because they have been exceptional throughout [the tournament]," Nannes added.

#NewZealand, The official chokers in world cricket



LOST - 2015 World Cup Final

LOST - 2019 World Cup Final

LOST - 2021 T20 World Cup Final#NZvAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/37IQ4x7jZj — Vɪᴊᴀʏ (@lmvijay73___) November 14, 2021

