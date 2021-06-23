Cricket: World media reacts to Black Caps World Test Championship win

Cricket: New Zealand v India: Brilliant Black Caps win World Test Championship with eight-wicket win. Video / Sky Sport

The Black Caps are on top of the world - and everyone knows it.

New Zealand won the inaugural World Test Championship against India this morning (NZT) after a stunning bowling performance that saw them chase down their target of 139 with 7.1 overs to spare.

They've dominated global headlines since, with even Indian media outlets commending the Black Caps as worthy champions.

Here's how the world reacted:

Current and former cricketers from around the world were quick to congratulate New Zealand on their incredible achievement.

Former England international Mike Atherton described them as a humble, hardworking and outstanding Test team- worthy champions," while former Kiwi cricketer Scott Styris Tweeted it was a "sensational performance".

'Classy skipper Kane Williamson deservingly walked away with title'

Times of India praised Williamson's leadership and reflected on how things have turned around for the team since World Cup heartbreak.

"Perhaps the cricket Gods wanted a course correction for Williamson and his men, who were left high and dry during that evening at the Lord's where a twist of cruel fate and

horrible rules robbed them of deserving glory in the 2019 World Cup."

Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson leave the pitch. Photo / Photosport

'New Zealand prove themselves worthy winners'

The Telegraph commended New Zealand's discipline and dominance.

"It was the concerted effort of cricket in New Zealand that has overcome the disparity in income and population to produce a team built on the collective and beat India's superstars."

They also pointed out the rise of Kyle Jamieson.

"A new star has been born in Kyle Jamieson, man of the match for his seven for 61 from 46 overs of relentless examination of Indian techniques.

"Jamieson bowled two heroic spells on Wednesday of two for six in seven overs before lunch, landing the big ones of Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara."

Ross Taylor batting. Photo / Photosport

'New Zealand Defy Size With Sheer Class And Power'

Meanwhile, NDTV Sports reflected on New Zealand's initial label as the underdogs for the Test Championship.

"Few cricket lovers would begrudge New Zealand, a country with a population of around five million compared with cricket powerhouse's India's 1.3 billion, their success.

They entered a final worth $1.6 million to the winners, hardened by a recent 1-0 series win in England, while India were playing their first Test since March," it read.

There was plenty of reaction on Twitter too.

So proud of this group of men. 5 years ago this result would have been unimaginable. Enjoy tonight lads! @blackcaps — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) June 23, 2021

That’s simply one of the most incredible moments in NZ sport. #WTCFinal — Scotty Stevenson (@sumostevenson) June 23, 2021

Class act Kane Williamson … !! 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 23, 2021

The greatest day in NZ cricket history. So stoked for our world champion @BLACKCAPS.🏆 Kane & @RossLTaylor bringing it home was fitting. Great idea having a 6th day. Whoever thought of that, give them a pay rise. And Kyle Jamieson receiving man of the match barefoot. 😍 — James McOnie (@JamesMcOnie) June 23, 2021