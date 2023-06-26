The best game-changing sporting moments from the week just been. Video / NZ Herald / @wimbledon / @newssportau / Photosport / Getty

Logan van Beek has steered the Netherlands to victory over the West Indies via a monumental Super Over performance in their one-day Cricket World Cup qualifier in Harare.

Netherlands almost produced a miracle of chasing down 374, on the back of a 143-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Teja Nidamanuru (111) and Scott Edwards (67). Needing one off the final ball, Christchurch-born van Beek was dismissed when Jason Holder took a superb catch to force a Super Over.

Logan van Beek of the Netherlands celebrates after the team's victory in the Super Over against the West Indies. Photo / Getty Images)

Van Beek then got his revenge. He smashed 30 runs, three sixes and three fours off Holder for the most runs in a one-over eliminator.

Not done there he then took the ball and picked up two wickets to seal the result during the West Indies reply.

Both sides now head to a Super Six qualifying round with two spots available for the World Cup tournament in India during October and November.

“I cannot really explain it at the moment. We wanted to do something special,” van Beek said.

“To watch Scotty and Teja out there, the more they batted, the more we believed. I have been playing for a long time. The amount of games I have lost from those situations, it was just satisfying to get across the line. I just backed my skill - if you miss, I am going to hit it. I was pretty disappointed with the last ball that I chunked it to mid on. Thankful that I got a little bit of redemption.

“Now we have a chance to go to the World Cup in India and that is really huge.”

West Indian captain Shai Hope said his side shouldn’t have lost from the position they were in.

“You really can’t. We let ourselves down there. I cannot see us scoring 375 and losing the game. Credit to Netherlands for chasing that down. Cricket is not played in one half. We knew we had to bowl well but I always thought 375 would be enough. We definitely need to learn from this.”

The West Indies face the prospect of missing the World Cup, heading into the Super Six stage of qualifying with zero points.

“We know what we have to do now. It is an unfortunate situation we have put ourselves in but it is what it is,” Hope said.