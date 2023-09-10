Trent Boult of New Zealand appeals for the wicket of Joe Root. Photo / Getty

The Black Caps squad for the Cricket World Cup has been revealed.

Captain Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi bring past World Cup experience.

Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips and Rachin Ravindra will attend for the first time.

Players to miss out include Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls and Finn Allen.

Black Caps squad

