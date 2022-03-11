The white ferns celebrate a win over India. Video / Sky Sport

Ashleigh Gardner will come straight back in from Covid isolation for the biggest match of the World Cup so far when Australia confront New Zealand on Sunday.

And red-hot all-rounder Tahlia McGrath will also return from a sore foot for a full-strength Australia's showdown with the tournament hosts in Wellington, with revenge for a warm-up match smashing on their minds.

Australia could make three changes to the team that thrashed Pakistan on Tuesday, with teenage speedster Darcie Brown also in line for a return after missing that match.

"We've got some discussions today. I'm catching up with (captain Meg Lanning) this afternoon and the selectors," Australian coach Matthew Mott said.

"It's gonna be a really tricky selection for us. I think we'd always planned for Darcy to come back in, but we have to work out with the conditions here.

"We'll try and balance out that attack to match up well with the Kiwis."

Ashleigh Gardner is set to return for Australia against the White Ferns. Photo / Getty

Australia are unbeaten through the opening two matches and remain tournament favourites.

But Kiwi captain Sophie Devine smashed the Aussie bowlers to all parts in making an unbeaten 161, off just 117 deliveries, in a World Cup warm-up match, and Mott conceded his team had some work to do after being "towelled up".

"They're an incredibly dangerous side. They have matchwinners across the board," he said.

"They play really well as a team. They scrap well when they're under pressure.

"(Amelia) Kerr is the most improved batter in the world at the moment, she's proven very hard to knock over and matches up very well against spin.

"We've got a lot of planning to do."

Mott confirmed McGrath, player of the series against both India and England during the Australian summer, had already proved her fitness in training.

He said Gardner, who missed the opening two games after testing positive to Covid-19, having whacked 60 off 20 balls in that warm-up loss to the Kiwis, would return having done her isolation away from the team in Christchurch.

"It'd be different if she was a fast bowler. As a spinner and where she bats in the order, she would have held her fitness, she'll come straight back in," Mott said.

"I think she'll be pretty excited to rejoin the group. It's been a long time away from everyone.

"She's been in all of the spinner's meetings, she has probably given more than ever. That separation, she's realised how lucky she is to be part of this group and can't wait to join back up."

Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland and one of two leg-spinners, Alana King or Amanda-Jade Wellington, look set to make way for the returning trio.

Australia are $1.32 favourites to take down the Kiwis, who won their second match for the tournament on Thursday against India after a shock loss in their opening clash against the West Indies.