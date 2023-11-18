Rachin Ravindra was the Black Caps' star performer at the World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

With the Black Caps having completed a mixed Cricket World Cup campaign, bowing out in the semifinals after winning five of 10 games, the Herald grades the performance of the squad.

Rachin Ravindra

578 runs at 64.2, strike rate 106.4; five wickets at 78.6, economy rate 5.98

The team’s highest run-scorer, breakout star and player of the tournament, Ravindra smashed centuries against England, Australia and Pakistan barely six months after making his ODI debut. Misses the highest possible mark owing only to unremarkable results as a fifth-bowling option, a role that based on his batting will become increasingly irrelevant.

Mark: A

Devon Conway

372 runs at 41.3, SR 101.6

The statistical line flattered a batter the Black Caps would have counted on being among their best. After an unbeaten 152 in the opener against seventh-placed England gave it a huge boost, Conway averaged 24.4 in the next nine games. Given the tournament in general suited those wielding the willow, the opener underwhelmed.

Mark: C-

Kane Williamson

256 runs at 85.3, SR 93.4

Docked marks for having a thumb unable to withstand a blow from a cricket ball, proving he is human. When he was fit – after completing an exceptionally quick return from knee surgery – Williamson made 78no, 95, 14 and 69. To quibble further, his semifinal dismissal spelled doom, though that was more the fault of batters who followed.

Mark: A-

Will Young

206 runs at 34.3, SR 83.7

Assumed opening duties when Williamson was on the sidelines and Ravindra shifted to No 3. Young’s most significant contributions were half-centuries in big wins over the Netherlands and Afghanistan, the latter looking more important after the Asian side had threatened to pip New Zealand to a knockout spot.

Mark: C

Daryl Mitchell

552 runs at 69, SR 111.1

In 10 convincing victories at home, led by a lethal attack topping every main statistical category, India allowed a century to only one player. And he scored two. With tons of 130 (127) and 134 (119), Mitchell bludgeoned 44 per cent of the Black Caps’ 600 runs against the hosts, threatening to single-handedly spoil the party.

Mark: A

Daryl Mitchell launched a few big blows against India. Photo / Photosport

Tom Latham

155 runs at 25.8, SR 91.2

Latham endured a forgettable tournament with the bat, joining Young with a pair of 50s against the same opposition. Unlike Young, more was required, particularly in the semifinal when his two-ball duck was was of a decisive run-rate decline. Occasionally erred behind the stumps but did a decent job marshalling the attack without Williamson.

Mark: D

Glenn Phillips

285 runs at 40.7, SR 111.8; six wickets at 38.8, ER 5.82

Another who failed to meet expectations in batting-friendly conditions, Phillips top-scored with 71 against Afghanistan and raised his bat in a thrashing by South Africa. Otherwise, his impact was negligible, making 41 off 33 in the semifinal when New Zealand needed a hero. Emerged as an adequate bowling option with his offbreak, taking 3-37 against Australia.

Mark: B-

Mark Chapman

84 runs at 16.8, SR 118.3

Anointed the closer of choice – and exemplified how much the Black Caps missed Michael Bracewell. In fairness, Chapman enjoyed limited opportunities to finish an innings, and cameos against Afghanistan and Pakistan showed he was capable. But the onetime Hongkonger did little to dispel the notion he was a T20 specialist.

Mark: C

Jimmy Neesham

58 runs at 29, SR 123.4; two wickets at 78.5, ER 10.82

Neesham could’ve been considered fortunate to earn a spot on the plane, then perhaps unlucky to play only three matches. All 58 runs came in what shaped as a crucial knock in the mammoth chase against Australia. His experience might have been handy during similarly daunting circumstances in the semifinal.

Mark: C

Mitchell Santner

16 wickets at 28.1, ER 4.84; 103 runs at 25.8, SR 127.2

The best of the bowlers. Santner led the team in wickets and economy rate while sending down 92.4 overs in 10 matches, prevented from completing his allotment by the dismissal of Afghanistan and the rain against Pakistan. Wicketless in the semifinal but, with figures of 0-51, was the only frontline bowler with an economy under eight.

Mitchell Santner took his 100th ODI wicket against Afghanistan. Photo / Photosport

Mark: A

Ish Sodhi

0 wickets, ER 11

Handed one chance in the country of his birth and copped four overs’ punishment against Pakistan.

Mark: NA

Matt Henry

11 wickets at 28.6, ER 5.79

In the semifinal, New Zealand would almost certainly have posed more problems to India’s unrelenting lineup were it not for Henry’s hamstring. In seven games before it tore, the Cantabrian had been the pick of the seamers, and he returned 1-55 in the round-robin defeat by the hosts.

Mark: B

Tim Southee

Seven wickets at 36.6, ER 7.75

Southee started the tournament on the sidelines and, without injuries to Henry and Lockie Ferguson, might have remained. Instead, he took 3-100 in the semifinal, the second time in 161 matches he’d posted three figures. Turning 35 next month, it was potentially an unfortunate denouement in a fine ODI career.

Mark: C-

Lockie Ferguson

10 wickets at 30.1, ER 5.57

Another bowler taken apart in the semifinal, the Black Caps could have used Ferguson repeating the 2-63 he snared against India earlier in the tournament. An Achilles injury suffered against Australia restricted the quick to 54 overs and, in unaccommodating conditions, he otherwise struggled to make much of an impression.

Mark: C+

Trent Boult

14 wickets at 36, ER 5.53

It didn’t take long for Boult to remind New Zealand what they’d been missing, setting the tone with 1-48 against England. But, so long the leader of the attack, the 34-year-old was toothless in two matches against India, picking up a combined 2-146 in 20 overs. Considering his contract status, the end in ODIs seems nigh.

Mark: B-