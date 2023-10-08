Glenn Phillips celebrates the wicket of England's Joe Root. Photo / Photosport

Glenn Phillips was more surprised than anyone when he struck from his second delivery at the ODI World Cup.

The big-hitting batsman has been working hard to turn himself into an all-round option, and taking best international figures of 2-17 in the Black Caps’ thrashing of England ensures his off-break will be seen plenty in India.

But ahead of Monday’s second match against the Netherlands, there is one aspect of bowling still unfamiliar to Phillips, leaving him looking a bit lost after sneaking one onto Moeen Ali’s off stump.

“I didn’t know how to celebrate,” he said. “It had been so long since I had taken a wicket that I actually wasn’t expecting it. I’m so used to trying to go for ones and dots, and when the ball hit the stumps I was almost confused and flabbergasted.

“I was like a little kid back at school trying to figure out how to celebrate for the first time. But the one with Joe [Root] I was definitely more ready for.”

That second scalp, from the first delivery of Phillips’ second over, essentially ended England’s chances of posting a formidable total, setting up a nine-wicket win.

It was also — contrary to Phillips’ recollection — the second time in a month he had found success from the bowling crease, having removed England skipper Jos Buttler for his sixth ODI wicket at The Oval.

But Phillips’ shock was understandable given pre-match plans of employing him as a defensive option against Ben Stokes were scuppered by the Englishman’s absence.

Phillips subsequently expected to play a limited part and, indeed, ended the contest with only three overs. Yet his golden arm augured well for an expanded role at the tournament — even if wickets were a byproduct.

“It definitely wasn’t a wicket-taking role I was supposed to play,” Phillips said. “It’s been a little while since I’ve taken a couple of poles myself, and everything in cricket eventually evens out, so it was nice a few things went my way.

Glenn Phillips knows how to celebrate in the field. Photo / Photosport

“It was built over a long period of time — we built pressure, we took wickets consistently, and just to be a part of that wicket-taking scenario was really cool.”

Such a scenario has been on Phillips’ mind in recent years. His talent with the bat and in the field is undeniable in T20 cricket, now the 26-year-old sees spin as a way to enhance his impact in ODIs and add to the solitary test cap he earned in 2020.

The search for more overs was part of the reason why Phillips moved south from Auckland to Otago — and why he has spent so much time rolling over the arm in the nets.

“The years of training that go into it allow you to be ready for when that opportunity comes,” he said. “When you’ve been trying to push your case in a role that’s not necessarily something you’re known for, there is a lot of pressure.

“But it’s about understanding that when you’ve put the work in, and you’re given the opportunity and coaches and captains trust you, then you can perform to the best of your ability.

“Some days you perform well and some days you don’t, that’s just how cricket goes. Top frontline bowlers also have bad days and understanding that piece of it was quite big.

“But then also coming over to India and playing in different conditions in the IPL, and training in different conditions, you understand what works on different wickets.”

The wicket for the Black Caps’ clash with the Dutch is one Phillips knows well, having spent two seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. He thought the dimensions at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium made chasing an attractive proposition but would advise his fellow bowlers to build pressure through tight lines and heavy lengths.

“We’re going to be playing on many varying types of pitches over here, so it’s trying to get the communication with other spinners going,” he said. “I’ve had some success here and I’ve had some failures here, and you try to draw on every experience that you have, especially coming into something like the World Cup when you need it the most.”