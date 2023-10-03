Voyager 2023 media awards

Cricket World Cup 2023: Five reasons why the Black Caps are once again contenders - Kris Shannon

Kris Shannon
By
5 mins to read
The Black Caps aren't among the favourites in India. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

Kris Shannon outlines five reasons why the Black Caps are once again World Cup contenders.

1. Tournament team

Every couple of years the world’s best men’s cricketers meet, print the name of their country

